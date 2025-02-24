Alexia Phillips has broken the female world record for the most Merino ewes shorn in eight hours, shearing 367 head at Spring Valley farm in Darkan on Saturday. She shore on an average of 80 seconds per ewe to beat the previous record of 358 held by New South Wales shearer Jeanine Kimm. The 27-year-old was originally from New Zealand, but has been working for Boyup Brook-based Shear Pride to earn her living and learn the ropes to shear Merinos. The event at a shed near Darkan, about 200km south-east of Perth, attracted both local and international supporters. With cooler temperatures than ideal for the attempt, which is about double the time it takes to run a marathon, she performed brilliantly with the added challenge of working with live animals. Ms Phillips, a first-generation shearer from Waikato, New Zealand, took on nine months of intensive training in preparation for the record attempt. Her regime included extra fitness training after a normal day of shearing with an intense style that combines heavy Olympic lifting with explosive cardio.