Global dairy commodity price rises are making headlines but in Australia, seasonal conditions and higher input costs continue to put pressure on the country’s third-biggest rural industry. Dairy farmers are under sustained pressure, with global prices doing little to increase confidence, particularly in WA, where farmers rely heavily on the domestic market. Global production growth is projected at 1.1 per cent in Q2 and 1.4 per cent in Q3 — mostly due to the US and the European Union — and while signs of stress are evident in global demand, fundamentals supporting global dairy prices remain in place. Meanwhile in Australia, milk production is expected to shrink in the 2025-26 season to 8.2 billion litres — a 2-3 per cent decline. Should adverse seasonal conditions continue, there is a possibility milk production will shrink to 8.1 billion litres. Bendigo Bank senior insight manager James Maxwell said the upcoming season would start on the back foot, with volumes already under pressure from lower herd numbers, cost-of-production hikes, and ongoing weather challenges. In addition, Mr Maxwell said current opening farmgate prices did not look sufficient to arrest the dairy industry’s contraction in Australia. “Indeed, there are likely to be further farmer exits — whether forced or voluntary — as a result of hardship many in the industry are facing,” he said. The total number of Australian dairy farms has been in steady decline. In the last 10 years, Australia has seen a 38 per cent decrease in the number of registered dairy farms — a 6.6 per cent decrease between 2022-23 and 2023-24 alone. On a positive note, according to a recent Rabobank report, Australian dairy exports from July 2024 to March 2025 were up 5.4 per cent compared with that period in the previous season. “Export volumes of milk powder, butter and cheese have rebounded strongly,” senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey said. The US Department of Agriculture has also projected an export increase in fluid milk and cheese. According to its recent report, Australian dairy processors continued to prioritise cheese production during the past decade. In 2025, cheese is expected to use 37 per cent of the total national milk pool and 53 per cent of the manufacturing milk pool — up from 28 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively, in 2015. Unfortunately, this helps WA farmers very little — who instead have their heads turned towards domestic milk consumption. “While interest rate cuts are expected to ease household budget pressures and mild deflation is evident in the dairy aisle, the food service sector remains sluggish. And soft consumer sentiment is also contributing to a trend of trading down,” Mr Harvey said.