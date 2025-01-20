There was a clear message from Australian Wool Exchange’s outgoing chief executive Mark Grave when he gave one of his final addresses to shearers, farmers and woolhandlers in Perth at the weekend. The nation’s wool industry would need to embrace its integrity, adoption of digital technology, and traceability, he said, and recognise the “crucial link” between all of them. Mr Grave, who spoke at the WA Shearing Industry Association meeting on January 18, in Perth, said AWEX had a long and important relationship with WASIA. He plans to step down from his role at the end of the financial year. “I like the passion, activity, and the fact it’s (WASIA) engaged with the community,” Mr Grave said. In his address to the contractors, Mr Grave said he was in admiration of anyone who operated their own business, dealing with the risk and effort that often goes “unsung”. “In my retirement process, it’s been about sharing the knowledge,” he said. “We sometimes tend to focus on the negative, but there is opportunity, and when it presents, grab it with both hands. “Young people are embracing the ambassador program; agriculture offers opportunity when you least expect it.” Mr Grave said skilled labour was vital to the wool industry, as well as new people coming through. “Industry collaboration is a must, we all work better together, sharing ideas — whether at the State, national or international level,” he said. “Australia is the big fish in the wool industry. “As a largely export nation when it comes to an agricultural product, what happens on the world stage matters, whether it’s a war, trade sanctions or tariffs.” He said COVID-19 taught the industry a lot. “If we can’t transport wool, the trade stops,” he said. “It highlighted the importance of agriculture to the Australian Government, things like transport animal welfare, the fact that sheep needed to be shorn and about CR codes and using technology to its advantage.” “Wool buyers like a continual supply of wool, and the industry has a history of volatility — at AWEX our job is to keep the market informed, so growers know what’s coming.” Mr Grave said the industry had competition from land use and from other fibres. “In the last 10 years, technology like smart phones have helped elevate the industry,” he said. “At AWEX, we measure success when we get support and adoption from industry. “There are now about 4 million radio-frequency identification wool bales out there with a CR bar code — it’s the start of traceability where the future of agriculture is.” Mr Grave said traceability was where the Federal Government investment was focused. “It’s about provenance, integrity, having confidence in the data that can used by the buyer or consumer for their own advantage,” he said. “Sustainability is not going anywhere, the wool industry has fantastic credentials — the way wool is measured, how its measured against a plastic fibre. “Real information is valuable; the quality of the way wool is skirted on-farm continues throughout the supply chain.” Mr Grave said AWEX had received a government grant for the WoolClip program that involved e-Bale. “It’s (WoolClip) about integrity and certified data and improved automation to improve efficiencies and market access,” he said. “My parting words are to encourage the industry, embrace the opportunities, particularly encouraging the younger people.”