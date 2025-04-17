Australia’s wool industry has its sights firmly set on Vietnam as a new market, with a week-long trade delegation recently promoting the fibre’s versatility as the Asian country ramps up its wool spinning capacity. More than a dozen leaders from Australia’s wool industry were in Vietnamese capital Hanoi this month for week-long mission exploring new opportunities for wool. It comes a year after WoolProducers and the Australian Government launched a roadmap for early-stage processing in Vietnam which set out clear steps to establish the direct trade of greasy and scoured Australian wool. WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said Vietnam’s textile sector was nearing 20,000 metric tonnes of worsted wool spinning capacity, which would account for about 10 per cent of Australia’s wool production. “The presentations highlighted the need for a fresh perspective on wool, unveiling exciting prospects for Australian woolgrowers and their integration into the Vietnamese textile landscape,” she said. “Vietnam is clearly emerging as a major global player in the production of premium quality wool products and garments. “And while there is currently very little direct trade to Vietnam, they are certainly valued partners of Australian woolgrowers.” Australia’s main wool markets — China, India, Italy, and the Czech Republic — account for more than 95 per cent of all its wool exports, but industry figureheads have identified Vietnam as a potential major new market for greasy and scoured wool. The week started with a visit to Nam Dinh Silk Company, a company specialising in wool top dyeing, worsted spinning, and the production of woven fabrics for use in local government uniforms and export to discerning clients in Japan and South Korea. The group also met with Australian Government representatives at the Australian Embassy in Hanoi, including the recently appointed Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird PSM. They also attended the grand opening of the Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Co, and Da Lat Worsted Spinning, which are both owned by Germany family business Sudwolle Group. At the end of the week the delegation went on to visit Lien Phuong Textile and Garment Corporation in Ho Chi Minh City. The tour culminated in a one-day trade show-style event involving more than 120 people from Vietnam’s textile supply chain, including representatives of major apparel brands. The event, held at the Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel on April 11, was co-ordinated by the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and aimed to showcase the “multifaceted ways” Australian wool could be used within Vietnam’s dynamic textile sector. Among the trade delegation that made the journey to Ho Chi Min City were representatives of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, WoolProducers Australia, Deakin University, as well as Australian exporters Michell Wool and Egwools. The event was opened by Emma McDonald, the senior trade and investment commissioner for Vietnam and Cambodia. Attendees heard from all the Australian delegates, with Egwools’ presentation focused on a new wool-cotton blend and incorporating an interactive experience through FibreTrace, which embeds traceable IDs into raw fibres. Guests also enjoyed Australian lamb provided by Meat and Livestock Australia, and premium Australian wines from Wirra Wirra Vineyards. Ms Hall said the visit was made possible with the support of WoolProducers Australia’s in-country representative Kelvin Le, who works within the ACCI in Ho Chi Minh City. She said Mr Le’s role — funded by WoolProducers and Woolworks NZ — had been instrumental in strengthening ties between the Australian wool industry and the Vietnamese textile sector during the past two years. The Australian wool delegates were also joined by representatives from New Zealand, including Woolworks NZ, and Fox and Lillie.