Australia’s wool market has reached a three-month high following renewed inquiry from Chinese buyers, sparking optimism across the industry. A modest national offering of 23,623 bales on July 15–16 saw the Eastern Market Indicator lift by 9¢ to close at 1221¢/kg. Nearly all micron categories posted strong gains, with the 28-micron price guide climbing to 495¢/kg — up 39 per cent during the the past nine months to now sit at a four-year high. While Fremantle was not on the roster this week, local experts were optimistic a positive start to the year was indicative of “good things to come”. Australian Wool Exchange senior market analyst Lionell Plunkett noted the strongest movement came on day one, particularly in Merino fleece, which rose 5–10¢. Superfine types with desirable specifications attracted solid competition, and Merino skirtings held firm. Westcoast Wool and Livestock regional wool manager Brad Faithfull said while the numbers weren’t “ground breaking”, there was some “good, steady inquiry” starting to enter the market. “The market is usually flying a lot stronger this time of year but given the current global economic situation. . . all of a sudden, just this week, we’ve started to see a little bit of vigoured activity again which is encouraging,” he said. Mr Faithfull said the stabilisation of the Australia dollar against the US dollar has encouraged increase buying habits across all micron categories. “Traders and processors are feeling a little bit more confident around the currency being not volatile and are starting to place some fresh orders back in the market,” he said. “Buyers are looking at their trading positions and are realising that their inventories are very low and from a processors point of view, wool is very well priced so people are starting to express a bit more interest.” About 38,000 bales were expected to be offered in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle next week, the highest offering to-date in this financial year. The auctions will be final week of wool sales before the annual three-week August recess.