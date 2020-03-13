Back-to-back Wagin fleece honours for Rintouls

The Rintoul family, of Tilba Tilba Merino and Poll Merino stud, at Williams have backed up their grand champion fleece win by taking out the Wagin Woolorama prize again this year.

The Tilba Tilba fleece was judged grand champion from 140 entries after placing first in the one-fleece rams’ wool superfine class.

It was the second year in a row the family had won the prize.

The Rintoul family were delighted their Green-tag family-bred ram, which was judged grand champion ram at the 2019 Perth Royal Show, had produced another win for the stud.

Stud co-principal Andrew Rintoul said the ram was from a rich wool family which produced a true superfine type that Italian spinners shined to.

“This year’s fleece is very soft and well defined, with excellent crimp and very heavy cutting,” he said. “He has heavy cutting wool from head to toe, which is well filled in.”

Mr Rintoul said the ram and his full brother had just finished the rounds with 140 ewes and both were in good condition.

“We will have first-drops for sale this year and next from the rams,” he said. The Tilba Tilba ram had 12 months wool growth before being shorn and the Woolorama judges scored its fleece a total of 92 points.

This score included seven different categories including character (18 of a possible 20 points) handle(12 of 14) colour of bloom (9 of 10) length (12 of 14) soundness (16 of 16) evenness (10 of 10) and density (15 of 16).

A champion medium-wool ram fleece exhibited by the Auburn Valley stud, at Williams, came closest with 91 total points.

Scoring 90 points was a strong-wool ram fleece exhibited by the Lewisdale stud, at Wickepin.