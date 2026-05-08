The WA College of Agriculture — Morawa recently welcomed two industry experts to deliver an immersive, week-long shearing school for years 10, 11 and 12 students. Australian Wool Innovation trainer Amanda Davis shared her experience in wool classing, while hall of fame shearer Kevin Gellatly worked closely with students to refine their technique, efficiency and confidence on the shearing board. The program provided students with a hands-on learning experience in the college shearing shed, where they developed a broad range of practical and industry-relevant skills. Students learnt how to handle sheep for shearing, understand the specific requirements of the shearing process, and gained experience using essential equipment including comb grinders, cutters and handpieces. In addition to technical skills, the shearing school emphasised the importance of maintaining health and wellbeing within the physically demanding industry. Students were also trained in aspects of wool handling, wool pressing and clip preparation under expert guidance. College staff were also included in the training, with assistant farm manager Michael Price and farm technical officer Leanne Williams taking part. Their involvement provided an invaluable professional development opportunity, further strengthening the college’s capacity to deliver high-quality, industry-aligned training. Mr Price said everyone learned a lot. “It was highly engaging for the students, with Kevin and Amanda doing a great job of keeping their attention, even incorporating games into the learning,” he said. “The skills they developed are directly relevant to working with sheep and in shearing sheds. “It was a fantastic opportunity and we look forward to welcoming them back in October.” The shearing school reflected the college’s ongoing commitment to delivering authentic, real-world learning experiences and preparing students for future pathways in agriculture and the wool industry.