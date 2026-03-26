The Merino industry is showing signs of recovery after a rollercoaster ride on the back of the impending live sheep export ban. Since mid-last year it has been propped up with increased lamb and mutton prices, while Merino fibre values are looking as smart as a fine-wool suit. Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president Grantly Mullan raised the confidence of 100 visitors at the annual Merino Forum in Alfred Cove on March 20, boasting the industry had gone “full circle”. “Lamb is at $10.30/kg and mutton at $7.10 and the Western Market Indicator is 1917 cents/kg,” he said. “These prices are the just reward for the true grit of stud breeders and commercial growers. “Ram sale clearances and averages will increase this year rewarding seedstock breeders.” The forum brought a practical line-up of guest speakers including in-form Fremantle Dockers forward Josh Treacy, Murdoch University senior research fellow Bronwyn Clarke, PhD student Georgia Welsh and Kojonup woolgrower Emily Stretch. Dr Clarke said the national sheep flock had been significantly impacted by poor seasons. “The WA flock has been reduced to 8 million head from its recent 11m,” she said. “The flock rebuild will have to come from a much smaller breeding base. “This rebuild has to come from within — reproduction rates are key.” Dr Clarke said the projects in the works toward assisting the priorities of producers included Wean-a-Lamb. “In this WA research program, it will connect with up to 25 farms to understand the barriers to adoption of guidelines and technologies — we want to know what works to increase weaning rates,” she said. “We will benchmark the ewes on weights, condition scores, pregnancy scanning rates, marking rates and weaning weights.” “Project Smart Ewe involves research on six commercial sites to analyse the paddock-scale benefits of selecting for ewe resilience to define maternal productivity.” Dr Clarke said resilience was the ability of an animal to maintain performance during short-term nutritional stress and the ability to recover quickly when feed returns. “Resilient ewes maintain body condition, keep breeding, and need less handfeeding,” she said. “Resilience helps producers reduce feed costs, maintain reproduction rates and improve welfare during dry periods. “It’s a measure of whole-body energy stored as fat and muscle to act as a buffer when feed is short.” Ms Welsh presented an update on her Shade and Edible Shelter research project as reported in Countryman last year. Her findings on themal load found heat stress changes how much, how often, and when sheep need a drink of water. Ms Stretch presented findings from her Australian Wool Innovation Tour of China in September as reported in Countryman in October. She said it was a clear picture of how Australian wool fitted into a “bigger global system”. “Half of China’s wool production is consumed in their domestic market with the other half ending up in export markets — China needs Australian greasy wool and we need its processing industry,” Ms Stretch said. “I came home thinking about opportunities for the wool industry — we can be in the driver’s seat with natural fibres especially as the synthetic alternative faces turmoil times.” A highlight of the forum was a light-hearted insight into the life of Fremantle Dockers forward Josh Treacy, who grew up on his family’s Victoria dairy farm with the “freedom of the outdoors”. Treacy, nicknamed Big Cohuna after his home town, said he felt country boys were more durable and could sustain a bit longer every time they run out. He donated a signed Dockers jersey that was auctioned for $1900 with all proceeds going to Steven Thompson’s walking challenge to help families with sick children.