Eastern Wheatbelt shearers are among the hardest hit by the State’s declining sheep flock, but industry figureheads say the full impact is still “too soon to tell”. Countryman spoke with four shearing contractors, each from different wool-growing regions, with all but one reporting a minimal reduction in work for the upcoming busy season. Of the four, Hume Shearing, which services wool growers across the Eastern Wheatbelt and Goldfields, has been hit the hardest. Owner Marley Hume said it had been a slow start to the year, noting many farmers in the region had spent the early part of the year decreasing their flock sizes. “Four of our farmers have gotten out entirely, so it’s not looking good for us for the rest of the year,” he said. The State’s sheep flock has declined from 12.5 million to 9.4 million head during the past three years, with the latest Australian Wool Testing Authority figures showing the amount of fibre tested this year is down 15.6 per cent on last year. AWTA tested 1.57 million bales of wool this season, weighing a total 282,480 tonnes. This number is down 294,166 bales this time last year and down 482,078 bales on this time a decade ago. WA Shearing Industry Association of WA president Darren Spencer said while June was a quiet time of year, the industry had certainly seen a reduction of work. “As far as we can see there is a significant decline in the numbers of sheep around for shearers, so we are trying to see what we can do to keep people in the industry,” he said. “The price of wool at the moment is not helping us at all, however the price of meat is good and getting better.” The shearing contractor from Lake Grace said the next busy season — between August and November — would be the “tell all”. Mr Spencer said despite the current sentiment that the “good shearers” wouldn’t wait around for work, he felt confident there would be enough work to keep them in WA. WA is home to more than 500 full-time shearers, with numbers increasing in peak periods when shearers return from the interstate circuit. Dongara contractor Mike Henderson said he was remaining optimistic but felt the future of the industry was “worryingly unknown”. “I could probably speak generally too for the State. WA is about 30 per cent down what we’re shearing,” he said. “I think what’s going to happen is the quiet times will get longer and the busy times will get shorter but will become more of a transient type of occupation.” Unlike Mr Spencer, the Henderson Shearing owner felt strongly that his good local workers wouldn’t wait around for work. “I think the more motivated people — the people who generally have families, mortgages and commitments — are going to need to find other types of employment that tides them over,” he said. “I hope this won’t be the case — we’re really trying to keep our regular people busy and as supported as we can. That’s really all we can do.” Mr Henderson said current times were a stark contrast to those of two years ago. “There are plenty of people around, my phone rings and rings ... but 18 months ago it was the opposite — we couldn’t get people and that would be Australia-wide,” he said. Kellerberrin shearing contractor Jenna Kelly said they were yet to see a major decline in work. “We’re just going through our client list now and at this point in time, we’ve lost a few clients but they were sitting on the fence for some time,” she said. “A more serious decline is going to happen but we’re not seeing it yet. “We are worried about what’s going to happen as people have been holding on for a couple of years now, but we’re hopeful something will be done to turn this all around.”