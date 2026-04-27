The first wool production forecast for the 2026-2027 season is again predicting a year-on-year decline, with the national flock remaining at historical lows. The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee’s (AWPFC)‘s current forecast, released last week, estimates shorn wool production to sit at 243.9 million kilograms of greasy for 2026/2027, marking a 4.5 per cent decline on the 2025-2026 forecast. The report also included the AWPFC’s fourth forecast for the current financial year, which predicted 255.4Mkg greasy, an 8.8 per cent decline on the 2024-2025 season estimate. Total sheep shorn this season is also expected to fall 5.9 per cent to 59.3 million, with a 3.1 per cent decline in average wool cut per head to 4.31kg greasy. Wool production has been falling year-on-year and the latest report shows the rate of decline is broad across all States. NSW remains the largest producer at 119.5Mkg but this is also tracking downward. Dry conditions and stock water availability remained an issue, particularly in Victoria and NSW. Committee chairman Stephen Hill said while the improved wool market continued to boost producer sentiment, the high cost of replacement breeding ewes had persisted. “Short-term flock recovery is expected to be based on breeding those ewes currently on hand,” he said. “Global uncertainty adds to the mix of variables impacting sheep producer decision-making going into the new season”. Wool testing for the current season to the end of March determined minimal change in characteristics, with mean fibre diameter and vegetable matter staying consistent while staple length increased by 0.3 millimetres and yield decreased by 0.1 per cent. Staple strength, however, reduced by 0.6 N/ktex. Total greasy wool test volumes processed by the Australian Wool Testing Authority reached 208.5Mkg, marking a 9.5 per cent decline year-on-year. Australian Wool Exchange data found greasy wool offered at auction up to the of March was 197.3Mkg, a decrease of 3.1 per cent. The forecast also found sheep and lamb slaughter were down 25 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. However, across a five-year average, sheep slaughter was up 12 per cent and lamb slaughter, 5 per cent lower. The flock is currently at a historical low, estimated to be at its lowest point since the early 1950s, driven by high slaughter rates and the phase-out of live exports. However, AWI’s October 2025 Sheep Producers Intentions Survey that captured feedback from 1819 sheep producers nationwide reported a sharp rise in producer confidence, with sentiment rising 38 points to +19. More than half of producers, or 52 per cent, who completed the survey said they had plans to increase flock size this year.