Carl Poingdestre’s decision to hang up his hat wasn’t an easy one, but the wool industry stalwart has no shortage of memories after 48 years in the sector. His story began in 1977 when, at age 16, he secured a job as a reclasser at a Fremantle woolstore owned by private buying company Lohmans. “They were pulling out the broad wool and the cots and throwing them into a skip, and I’d run them away,” he said. “That’s where I first got to learn about wool and learnt how to pick a different wool from another. “I’ll never forget, Tony Johnson, the boss, he was known as the Toff, he came out of the office one day and said, ‘Bert, we’ve had another complaint from Japan. They keep finding empty packets of Peter Stuyvesant (cigarettes) in the wool’.” Mr Poingdestre left Lohmans in 1980 to complete a certificate in sheep and wool at Fremantle TAFE, which required six months with a shearing team as part of his wool classer ticket. “The shearing contractor was Peter Hobson, and I worked for a guy called Bald Eagle. . . Daryl Beatty,” he said. “There was some pretty famous WA shearer names like Bob Gellatly and Bill Gibson there.” He worked as a rouseabout and wool presser on stations such as Anketell and Edjudina, which he admitted was tough work. “I remember this one time, I had an old Falcon station wagon and I had to pick up the cook and shearer, husband and wife, Doreen and Porky, on the way to Anketell Station,” he said. “Porky says to me, ‘Carl, I have it on good authority that if you wind down all the windows and open the back window, all the dust will just go straight through and out the back, and we’ll be all nice and clean’. “When we got there, we were just absolutely caked, and it was all in our eyes, our nose, our ears, all over the food. “The car was never the same again.” From there, he “got lucky” and met Des Sheedy, former owner of Primaries. Mr Poingdestre ran the Primaries woolshed in Fremantle, opposite Robb’s Jetty for 10 years. “We leased some space off a skin and hide store. . . it smelt awful,” he said. “The b....... would get me. . . I’d drive a forklift down and they’d find a skin riddled with maggots, and then they’d throw it on the top of the forklift, and all the maggots would drop off. Mr Poingdestre said working at the woolstore meant long hours and hard work, but he had fond memories. “It was a residential area . . . there’d be big semis pulling up at 5.30 in the morning, idling for half an hour, and we’d be opening the noisy roller door on a chain at 6 o’clock and there’d be women coming out and screaming at us in their pyjamas, ‘Stop making all that bloody noise’,” he said. When Nutrien took over Primaries in 2019, Mr Poingdestre said he felt like it was time for a change. At that point, he had been working as a technical specialist since 1990. “I worked closely with the owners, Simon, Joel, and Dez . . . then eventually I was sent out on my own,” he said. “I was young and enthusiastic. I was only 30 years old when I started in tech.” Mr Poingdestre said it was over a beer at Raffles Hotel that he decided to start his own business and become an agent for Dyson Jones. He said it was a bit nerve-racking because he didn’t know whether his clients would follow him, but it ended up being a successful transition. “That really helped me to establish the business here, so it was financially rewarding for me,” he said. Mr Poingdestre said retiring was a tough decision, but it was nice to bow out when the industry was riding high. “We’ve seen a lot of depression, going through those years after the very high highs in 88 and then down to the very low lows when we had to stockpile and then sell off of the stockpile back in the early 90s, which was a terrible time,” he said. “Then previous to this current high as well, going back five years was pretty ordinary.” Mr Poingdestre said it was the clients he would miss the most but he was glad Dyson Jones managing director Peter Howie was taking them over. “Some of my longest clients I’ve had for 35 years. . . I’ve seen their kids grow up and take over the business,” he said. Mr Poingdestre said the biggest piece of advice he could give to those starting out in the industry was to be honest. “You know, I’ve had some wrong calls in the market, but I’ve given them everything that I knew,” he said. “That’s my big thing, and that held me in good stead.”