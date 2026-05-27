WA woolgrowers and industry stakeholders got a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the processes involved in the wool supply chain “from sheep to shirt”. Kojonup woolgrowers Katie, Geoff, and Hannah Daw of Wendouree Downs formed part of a group of eight industry stakeholders to tour the Australian Wool Testing Authority, the Australian Wool Exchange at Bibra Lake, and Scanlan Wools on May 26. Previously seeing only the sample boxes with Australian Wool Industry, the tour through Scanlan Wools and the Australian Wool Testing Authority was a first for Katie Daw. “It was really good to see outside of what we usually do — like we grow the sheep, we harvest, we see the prices, but we don’t see what happens to the wool after that,” she said. “In my head the testing was on one tiny little bit, but to see how many and how they replicate it — it’s so scientific and it’s very carefully done so there’s no mistakes . . . there’s like four machines going on the same sample.” The Daws run about 11,000 head of Merinos across 2600ha near Kojonup. Topping off the tour was seeing her own wool on the showroom floor ahead of auction. Ms Daw said the wool, shorn in October, unexpectedly made between $50 and $100 over the reserve price. “We try and get reserves right on the value and I think the market jumped,” she said. The Livestock Collective program manager Tiffany Davey said the tours were invaluable to empower growers, and other industry stakeholders, with the knowledge of the wool supply chain onshore in WA. “The AWI-TLC partner program and grower tours are all about empowering growers with knowledge, but also connecting them with people within the industry,” she said. “I think all of this knowledge is important to take back to a grassroot level, and it’s just an opportunity for them to get out and see another part of the entire world supply chain.” Ms Daw said the tour put into perspective how her wool product was transformed into everyday clothing after it leaves the farm. “You sort of think, ‘oh wool goes into clothes . . . and then to see how it actually gets tested, and then it goes to the sale, and then people buy it, and it then gets loaded with wool from elsewhere and goes into the containers,” she said. “The logistics of getting from the sheep to a shirt — it’s amazing.” Ms Davey said growers and stakeholders that participated in the tours often did not realise the process after wool leaves the farm. “There’s a lot that goes into wool and even growers themselves, or anyone who comes along to one of these tours, say they don’t realise the complexity of what’s involved in the entire process,” she said. “(We) always get positive feedback from anyone that comes along and, it’s a lot to take time out of your week because the majority of people are really busy. “But they always say they don’t regret coming along and learning more about the entire supply chain.”