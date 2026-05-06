York wool classer Jasmine Hauiti was hoping to encourage more people into shearing careers when she started her social media video diary, Shed Life. Now, the account has more than 13,000 followers, thousands of views and hundreds of comments on each video from the shearing community. Ms Hauiti grew up in a small town in New Zealand, where she said “shearing was everything”. “My parents and grandparents all worked in the industry and we had no option but to be good at it,” she said. “I learned on the job from those around me; you pick things up just by being in it everyday.” Ms Hauiti said her family all moved to WA and encouraged her to join them. She has now been here for 14 years and never looked back. Her WA career began in Southern Cross, where her team was housed in an old school, before she moved to nearby Merredin and established a run there. She said she owes a lot to her former boss, shearing contractor Greg McAtamney of Progress Shearing, who encouraged her to do a wool classing course. Ms Hauiti, her sister Janelle Hauiti, brother-in-law Shaun O’Neil and parents now run their family business Western Shearing from York. It is Ms Hauiti’s role to organise the shearing teams and regularly liaises with farmers needing shearing work done. “As a classer, you’re in a leadership role and you’ve got to communicate with all kinds of people and keep things running smoothly,” she said. Western Shearing currently runs a team of 10 people, although Ms Hauiti said her family would like to grow that into two or three teams in future. “One of the biggest challenges in York is accommodation. So Western Shearing bought a motel in York, so we can house our workers and hopefully help build a more stable local workforce,” she said. Ms Hauiti said running a good shed came down to putting together a team with a positive attitude and good communication, and they were really selective about who they took on. “We’ve learned the hard way what works and what doesn’t. We look for people who want to work, who are respectful, and who get along with the rest of the team and the farmers,” she said. “In this job, teamwork is everything. You’ve got to communicate and make sure everyone’s on the same page.” It was a desire to provide an insight into the industry that drove her to create a social media following. On Shed Life, Ms Hauiti shares short clips daily behind the scenes in the family shed showing things like the throwing of a fleece, videos of shearers battling through days with injuries, stacking wool the WA way, upgrades to shed equipment, or trivia tidbits, like why wool handler won’t let another wool handler borrow their broom. “I want to showcase shearing in a positive way. A lot of people come into the industry and think it’s too tough, or someone’s having a go at them, when really they’re just being trained on the job,” she said. “I wanted to show that it may be tough, but it’s not personal. “Now people can see what the industry is like before they step into it. They know what to expect instead of being thrown in the deep end.” She said it was great to highlight the talents of shearers and a lot of people had reached out to ask how they could get involved in the industry. Ms Hauiti said the positivity was a good way to offset the uncertainty that came with the phase-out of the live export industry. Many producers had reduced or exited their flocks in recent years, but Western Shearing was using it as an opportunity to reassess operations and make more strategically informed decisions. “Yes, it’s affected our business in terms of the amount of work out there, but it’s also given us the chance to step back and look at what works and what doesn’t,” she said. “We decided to stick with sheep and there are still a lot of farmers who have stayed in sheep, too, and they’re really glad they have,” she said. Ms Hauiti said many shearers had benefited from the Beyond The Shed program, which upskilled workers so they had jobs during the off-season and alternatives when there was no shearing work. “We’ve had people take that on and now they do fencing and seeding and all sorts of things as well as shearing, and I think it’s important to stay proactive, keep learning and be ready for whatever comes next,” she said.