The colours of India are being uplifted in the luxury menswear brand Andamen, which debuted its first Merino wool collection last year in collaboration with The Woolmark Company. The Indian fashion house men’s Merino crewneck Ts are made from true dyed-in-the-wool fabrics that come in a range of colours, including peach, gold, Arctic blue and orange “Tiger”. They are touted as the pinnacle of “fabric experience” with a blend of the finest cashmere and Merino wool and certified Woolmark quality, ensuring exceptional quality, durability and performance. Andamen’s new Apex collection, from yarns spun in Italy and China, comprises 30 styles of jumpers, polo shirts and other tops for men made of 100 per cent Merino wool. Some styles incorporate 10 per cent cashmere. The company uses 16-gauge German knitting machines for the manufacturing of the products, which are crafted in a boutique factory in Nepal. Andamen’s choice of Merino wool for the collection was a result of work by The Woolmark Company team in India to educate and inspire Andamen about the natural benefits of the fibre. Founder and Andamen chief executive officer Siddharth Suri said the Apex collection, as its name suggests, was the most luxurious line of apparel produced since the brand was launched in 2016. “Seven years and a wonderful collaboration with The Woolmark Company led us to craft something that marries Indian heritage and global luxury,” he said. “For Apex, we collaborated with Woolmark to source the world’s very best wool from Australian farms and crafted 30 exquisite, magnificent pieces. “Each of them is luxuriously soft and quietly distinguished.” For Andaman, luxury is not about exclusivity, it is about quality — the finest ingredients made with precision and care. All the products in the Apex collection are certified for quality by The Woolmark Company. “Our collaboration with The Woolmark Company has been the cornerstone of our pursuit of excellence, achieving the highest standards,” Mr Suri said. To promote the Apex collection, Andamen launched a digital direct-to-consumer marketing campaign to raise awareness of Merino wool’s premium and natural attributes amongst aspirational Indian millennials and GenZ. The Andamen website has a hub page, linked to from the home page, dedicated to the Apex collection. Each product page of the collection, at which customers can buy the apparel, includes information about Merino wool’s performance benefits and eco-credentials, plus the quality assurance meaning of the Woolmark logo. Promotion of the Australian Merino wool collection was complemented by a push on social media, including a video on YouTube of Mr Suri talking about his inspiration behind the collection. He has been so inspired by the fibre that the brand is already working on developing a Merino wool collection for the spring and summer 2024 season and intends to market Merino polo T-shirts in India. To find out more, visit andamen.com.