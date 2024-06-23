Meat and Livestock Australia is on the hunt for someone with expertise in the business of wool processing to help steer the industry’s Sheep Sustainability Framework. MLA will recruit a new committee member to the independent steering group tasked with guiding the SSF in its role of monitoring, measuring and reporting on the Australian sheep and wool industry’s performance. Steering group chair Scott Williams said members actively supported the industry in demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. “We aim to have all sectors of the industry represented in the Sustainability Steering Group and we are seeking a businessperson with a comprehensive understanding of the Australian wool supply chain, particularly processing and retail,” Dr Williams said. “The successful candidate will be aware of the challenges and opportunities in meeting consumer demands for sustainable product and have a strong knowledge of issues affecting the sustainability of wool businesses in Australia.” The steering group is in charge of the SSF’s design, development and delivery, as well as monitoring strategic progress and providing feedback on relevant issues. Data and trends gathered through the SSF help identify opportunities for improving practices on-farm, in transport, processing and at the customer interface. Dr Williams, a respected veterinarian and agricultural research manager based in Victoria’s Central Highlands, said the committee was “forward-thinking and collaborative”. Expressions of interest for the three-year tenure close on July 5. The SSF is owned and run by peak national bodies Sheep Producers Australia and WoolProducers Australia, with funding from MLA and Australian Wool Innovation. Demonstrating sustainability performance is increasingly important to ensuring Australia can supply sheep meat and wool to local and international markets.