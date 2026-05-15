A 10-year industry project that collected more than two million data points will be presented at a seminar in WA next month. The Merino Lifetime Productivity project tracked sheep performance across five sites in Australia, including Pingelly. A one-day seminar will share the results from the project, including what drives lifetime performance and profitability. It will also include how the insights can be applied to a breeding and selection program. Other topics include what the MLP was designed to achieve, who the results will impact, the importance of breeding objectives, how to select for lifetime productivity, and what the project revealed about profit drivers. The seminar will also include the results from add-on projects for other hard-to-measure traits, such as flystrike, feed efficiency, footrot, resilience, eating quality, and teats and udders, along with an update on how the data is used for Sheep Genetics’ MerinoSelect analysis and associated reference flocks. The event will also feature a site panel session, allowing attendees to hear from the Pingelly site sheep classers and representatives about how the MLP outcomes fit the region’s production systems. The seminar will be held at Burswood on Swan on June 23. To register go to www.wool.com/events