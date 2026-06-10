Mulesing is back in the spotlight after a petition with more than half a million signatures to outlaw the practice was presented to the Victorian Parliament. But Australia’s peak wool producer advocacy body has argued that a blanket ban won’t help farmers who could benefit more from an industry-wide approach to address mulesing. Mulesing is a one-off practice among farmers to cut away skin around a sheep’s tail and perineum that creates a scar tissue as a barrier against flystrike. Pain relief for mulesing has been mandatory in Victoria since 2020, and the WA Government last year indicated it would also make the practice mandatory for the procedure. WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall did not dispute the growing demand for non-mulesed wool, but said many growers were not seeing enough financial incentives to move away from the practice. “That, coupled with the lack of market sentiments regarding the negative perceptions of mulesing being fed back to producers from the supply chain is potentially inhibiting a transition away from mulesing,” she said. “This belief is further underscored when the market is running hot.” The petition, filed by Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell, comes after a recent economic report from Pegasus Economics, commissioned by animal welfare organisation Four Paws. It found wool producers across Australia could be $120 million “better off” within seven years if they transitioned away from the practice. But Ms Hall refused to give “too much credence” to the claim and instead said any ban on mulesing would, “rightly or wrongly”, see producers leave the industry. “The conversation around mulesing in the Australian wool industry has been stuck for many years and the industry needs to address this issue, which is why WoolProducers have been calling for the development of an industry-wide strategic approach to mulesing to help growers make informed decisions around this issue,” she said. “This is not telling growers what to do, nor is it a policy discussion, it is about ensuring growers are empowered to make decisions in the best interests of their enterprise.” The report additionally found wool farmers could transition to types such as soft rolling skin Merinos, to significantly reduce the need for mulesing. Ms Hall said the choice of sheep breed was a commercial choice made by farmers, tailored to their individual enterprise type, to target multiple and different markets based on the type of wool produced. “While there has been a concerted effort across the industry to breed plainer sheep, and an increasing number of growers have made the successful transition away from mulesing, stating that all growers should use SRS or plainer-bodied genetics is a simplistic and uneducated claim to make,” she said.