The best and brightest of WA’s shearers and woolhandlers have been recognised for their excellence throughout the 2025-26 show season at the WA Competition Shearing Association’s annual awards. The awards presentations attracted 60 people to the Como Motel on June 20, with the crowd celebrating the achievements of the shearing and woolhandling category winners. WA’s open shearing 2025-26 circuit competitive season had top-gun shearers Damien Boyle, Luke Harding and Mark Buscumb performing brilliantly on the boards. Boyle, 49, said he maintained consistency in his craft, attributing his first-place win to improving his physical strength and breathing capacity. “I’m looking forward to shearing in the nationals this year, returning to that competition after a break last year,” he said. Boyle, who runs his family’s farm at Broomehill, has been a regular on the show circuit, winning 26 Perth Royal Show open titles and inducted into the Australian Shearing Hall of Fame in 2024. Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2024, Boyle is widely felt to be at his best again since recovery. The WACSA 2025-26 circuit open woolhandlers champions included Janelle Hauti, who took out the top spot, Lee Gray in second place and Kelly Moir third. They were all consistent during the show scene, inspiring the younger generation to do their best. Hauti works full-time in shearing sheds as a 18-year classer from her base in York, where her family runs a contracting business. She won the prestigious open title at Wagin Woolorama earlier this year. “It’s been a great season with new competition, and I had to put my best foot forward,” she said. Coming up the ranks in shearing and woolhandling, Abby Boyle, 20, placed first in novice shearing and second in senior woolhandling. “I’ve had an amazing season — it was exciting,” she said. “I like woolhandling the best and looking after my family’s sheep flock on the farm.” The State open shearing team will compete at the Sports Shear Australia Association’s National Shearing Competition on October 29-31 in Warrnambool, Victoria. WACSA CIRCUIT WINNERS (2025-26) OPEN SHEARING 1st: Damien Boyle 2nd: Luke Harding 3rd: Mark Buscumb OPEN WOOLHANDLING 1ST: Janelle Hauti 2nd: Lee Gray 3rd: Kelly Moir SENIOR SHEARING 1st: Peter Noakes 2nd: Blake McFarland 3rd: Kim Turvey SENIOR WOOLHANDLING 1st: Mikayla Reihana 2nd: Abby Boyle 3rd: Tira Ngarangione INTERMEDIATE SHEARING 1st: Dylan Weko 2nd: Rico Roberts 3rd: Tawhaki Taylor NOVICE SHEARING 1st: Abby Boyle 2nd: Steven McCleery 3rd: Keiran Lee NOVICE WOOLHANDLING 1st: Annabelle Buscumb 2nd: Grace Fisher 3rd: Georgia Blane WACSA 2026 WA STATE TEAM OPEN SHEARING Damien Boyle Luke Harding Marck Buscumb OPEN WOOLHANDLING Janelle Hauti Lee Gray Kelly Moir SENIOR SHEARING Matilda King Che-Leigh Jackamarra INTERMEDIATE SHEARING Kim Turvey NOVICE WOOLHANDLING Grace Fisher TEAM MANAGER Jen Carter