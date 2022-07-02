WA’s biggest gathering of shearers attracted healthy crowd of more than 60 people gathering at the Ingot Hotel on Saturday, to discuss current issues, innovation and the future of the industry.

The WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual general meeting attracted a large crowd with a new “bring a buddy” system to encourage more people to be a part of the discussions.

Shed safety, attracting enough staff and encouraging females to join shed teams were all hot topics at the forum, which was also attended by WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

WASIA president Darren Spencer said the industry’s current focus was on attracting, training and retaining workers by improving shed safety and working conditions.

The event was held from 9am to 1pm at the hotel, attracting members and prospective members.

More coverage in next week’s Countryman.