A sustainability expert from a leading Australian apparel brand is the latest industry specialist to join a national steering group focused on sustainable sheep production in Australia. RM Williams senior manager of sustainability Emma Foster-Geering was recently the sixth member of the Sustainability Steering Group — an independent steering group established to guide the Sheep Sustainability Framework since its inception in 2021. The seasoned sustainability professional has more than 15 years’ experience driving sustainability programs for major brands in Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany. “I’ve had the privilege of working on many projects to engage with the Australian wool industry in the past and on the improvement of conditions for environmental, social and animal welfare goals,” Ms Foster-Geering said. “I am sympathetic to the challenges facing producers and the industry more widely and can see opportunities to add value to the SSF and collaborate with stakeholders on our shared goals.” RM Williams has continued to expand sustainability efforts on natural fibres prioritising leather, cotton and wool, of which Ms Foster-Geering has played a significant role in since starting with the company in August, 2023. She is currently located in New South Wales. Sheep Sustainability Framework said Ms Foster-Geering’s was selected to indicate its recognition of the importance of supporting the apparel industry and Australian farmers on the journey. Ms Foster-Geering will work alongside representatives from various sheep-producing regions and stakeholder groups throughout the wool and sheepmeat value chain in Australia. Current members included Kellock Farming owner Jane Kellock, Rabobank global rural agricultural and environmental lead Lachlan Monsbourgh, Coles livestock sustainability and innovation manager Maria Crawford, and Gundagai Meat Processors account manager Molly Greentree. Veterinarian and agricultural research manager Scott Williams will act as group chair. The SSF defines sustainable sheep production in Australia, prioritises industry issues and measures industry performance against relevant indicators. Sheep Producers Australia and WoolProducers Australia lead the SSF, with Australian Wool Innovation and Meat & Livestock Australia providing funding, strategic advice and secretariat support.