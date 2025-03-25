The Australian Merino flock will continue to contract to an unpredicted level but lower supplies from last year’s record lamb turn-off will lift values in both sheep meat and wool. This was the stark reality at the Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA’s March 21 forum in Perth with the theme — Weaving Our Future Stronger Together — to explore wool’s global focus and the technologies to increase the pipeline of supply efficiencies. Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said the sheep industry was trying to understand what impact was on the Merino flock from the effects of poor seasonal conditions and a lack in overall confidence in the sector. “Data suggest we are moving from a Merino dominate flock to a non-Merino dominant flock,” he said. “As more people shift away from wool production, we have seen a lot of contraction in the 21 to-24-micron component. “The biggest question will be how much the lamb slaughter will drop.” Mr Gidley-Baird said lamb and mutton prices had tracked slowly upwards and that should remain. He said the supply contraction for wool would support prices but consumer confidence may not grow in next 12 months, and US President Donald Trump’s tariff imposition may affect China’s woollen garment imports to the US. Australian Wool Innovation program manager of education and extension Kelly McAvoy said Australia’s peak wool research, development and marketing body was focused on product and process innovation. “We have a technical team that has very specific skills and areas of expertise as well as connections throughout the supply chain,” she said. AWI is literally in a race to reinvent woollen fabric that only has a 1 per cent share of the global fibre market. Ms McAvoy said there was a huge opportunity in sports performance using seamless technology and the military and uniform market. “With less people wearing suits, people want to dress in casual attire that is comfortable and functionable,” she said. She said other categories of product innovation was in wool fur with demand from Europe, denim, footwear and automotive interiors. WA university scientists and students are also leading the way into Merino research. University of WA lecturer and research fellow Kelsey Pool said a pre-production project using quantitative information gathered via a tiny micro sensor implanted in the ovine foetus during late gestation was measuring heart rate, temperature, and stress to give vital data feedback. As well, Murdoch University student Georgia Welsh has been conducting on-farm lamb survival data collection using GPS technology. Forum attendees took inspiration from NSW-based shearer Nikki Lyons, who set a women’s world record by shearing 395 Merino lambs in eight hours last year. She had to overcome knee issues to claim the title, a feat on its own. The forum awards presentations included the remarkable contributions of several WA Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA committee members. Celebrity butcher Vince Garreffa said the Merino industry had an opportunity to promote hogget and mutton as a “great eating product”. “Hogget is an untapped commodity, that carcase has the extra muscled cuts that take on intramuscular fat for tenderness and flavour,” he said. “I could see a push on hogget to create new products and new ways to present.” Wickepin seedstock producer Rob Mullan and Dowerin stud breeder Brett Jones received SMBAWA life membership awards and Mr Mullan’s wife, Lee Anne was recognised for her volunteer work with an appreciation of service award. The Royal Agricultural Society of WA recognised volunteers who combined to have 120 years at the Perth Royal Show Merino and Poll Merino show including Lee-Ann Mullan, Terry Ash, Anne Rintoul and Darrell McIllroy. The forum capped the afternoon with a sundowner at the new Aloft Hotel venue.