WA shearers and woolhandlers were recognised for their excellence during the WA Competition Shearing Association’s 2024-25 show circuit held across the State and made possible by supportive sponsors and volunteers. At the annual awards evening that gathered 60 people at the Mt Henry Tavern in Como on June 21, the point winners were well spread across the divisions of shearers and woolhandlers including open, senior, intermediate, and novice. The open shearing competitive season had top gun shearers Damien Boyle (1st) and Luke Harding (2nd) going blow for blow on the boards with Mark Buscumb (3rd) keeping them honest with clean sweeps of the hand piece and quick times on the clock. Open woolhandlers Janelle Hauit (1st), Jess Harding (2nd), and Kelly Moir (3rd), have been consistent in the show scene for a few years, inspiring the younger generation to do their best. Coming up the ranks in woolhandling, novice competitors Matilda King (1st), Annabelle Buscumb (2nd), and Elsie Cardew (3rd), are securing the future for WA’s top competitive fleece handlers. The top three place getters in the open divisions and the top two place getters in the development grades (novice, intermediate, and senior) were eligible to qualify and become part of the 2025 WA State team. Mr Boyle, who was thrilled to take out the 2024-25 open shearing title, sacrificed his position on the State team due to his dedication and commitment as president of the Katanning Shears competition. The State open shearing team that will compete at the Sports Shear Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in South Australia on October 26 will include Mark Buscumb, Luke Harding, and Murray Burt. Mr Harding said while taking on the best in Australia, the more experienced shearers and woolhandlers would be looking after the younger competitors on the State team. Mr Buscumb said he welcomed Mr Burt to the State open shearing team. “Murray has good experience with crossbreds which will be a bonus for our team,” he said. The open woolhandlers to take on the very best in Australia will include Janelle Hauti, Jess Harding, and Kelly Moir. These open competitors are expected to gain top placings. WA team manager Len Simmons, who is the WACSA president, said it was hoped the team would bring a swag of ribbons home. “It would be excellent if we could have a top finish in every competition division,” he said. “The competitive season in WA was representative of the quality of shearers and woolhandlers that we can be truly proud of.” Guest speaker Vince Garreffa brought his lyrical life story to share with the crowd. The advocate of Lifeline WA, Mr Garreffa said he took up his 60-year butchering trade knowing the quality of Merino lamb was a certain attraction for WA consumers. WACSA CIRCUIT WINNERS (2024-25) OPEN SHEARING 1st) Damien Boyle 2nd) Luke Harding 3rd) Mark Buscumb OPEN WOOLHANDLING 1st) Janelle Hauti 2nd) Jess Harding 3rd) Kelly Moir SENIOR SHEARING 1ST) Brock Morgan 2nd) Kim Turvey 3rd) Peter Noakes SENIOR WOOLHANDLING 1st) Emma Tombleson 2nd) Tameka Baker 3rd) Mikayla Reihana INTERMEDIATE SHEARING 1st) Joseph Brown 2nd) Tristan White 3rd) Jake Noakes NOVICE SHEARING 1st) Copper McCuish NOVICE WOOLHANDLING 1st) Matilda King 2nd) Annabelle Buscumb 3rd) Elsie Cardew WACSA 2025 WA STATE TEAM OPEN SHEARING Luke Harding Mark Buscumb Murray Burt OPEN WOOLHANDLING Jeanelle Hauti Jess Harding Kelly Moir SENIOR SHEARING Brock Morgan Peter Noakes SENIOR WOOLHANDLING Emma Tombleson Tameka Baker INTERMEDIATE SHEARING Tristan White Jake Noakes NOVICE WOOLHANDLING Matilda King Annabelle Buscumb TEAM MANAGER Len Simmons