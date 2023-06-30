More than 50 shearing contractors and industry representatives gathered at the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual general meeting in Perth to discuss industry concerns and help set the association’s future direction.

Shearing contractors from as far north as Geraldton, as far south as Kojonup and as far east as Hyden gathered at in Belmont for the June 24 meeting to listen to updates from representatives across the wool supply chain — including WA’s two main agricultural lobby groups.

WASIA president Darren Spencer said the meeting delivered meaningful results, with a key goal of discussing what the Federal Government’s policy to ban live sheep exports by sea would mean for the shearing industry and rural communities.

The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman said a report being prepared for the Federal Agriculture Minister, due on September 30, would lead to how and when the policy would be implemented.

WA-based Endeavour Wools buyer Steve Noa said wool sold well early in the year and had kept the shearing workload steady, but low consumer confidence had resulted in reduced demand for woollen products.

WAFarmers president John Hassell said the wool industry was cyclical business and would recover against the odds.

The event also included discussions on wool shearing and training, as well as on the introduction of the Australian Wool Exchange’s WoolClip using eBale technology to collect data and quickly transfer electronic information.

At the meeting, WASIA vice president Brian Hipper announced his retirement and Mr Spencer said Quindanning shearing contractor Sarah Buscumb would serve as Mr Hipper’s replacement.

