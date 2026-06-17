The WA Shearing Industry Association will host its annual general meeting this Saturday, which is open to all interested with updates to include many topics relevant to its theme “The Outlook for Wool”. The half-day gathering of shearing contractors and industry representatives will take place at the Ingot Hotel in Belmont on June 20 from 8.30am-1pm. Sixteen-year WASIA president Darren Spencer said the meeting would include an excellent presentation of speakers to address the challenges of an industry faced with reduced sheep numbers. “Shearing teams across WA are facing a tough season, with contractors reporting a drop in sheep numbers, irregular workloads and growing concern about the industry’s future,” he said. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president and fourth-generation woolgrower Digby Stretch, from Kojonup, will present a vision for the future of the wool industry. Also on the agenda will be the the WA Roadmap presented by WA-based CSIRO program manager Chris Rodwell, who was appointed as the transition advocate for the Federal Government’s phase-out of live sheep exports by sea. Dr Rodwell will present some of the findings from the newly released 12-page WA Sheep Industry Roadmap to 2028 report. Other key topics will include the ATO’s Payday Super set to become law from July 1, in which contractors will have to pay super at the same time as wages, instead of quarterly. To close the meeting, The Wool Collective spokesman and WA exporter Peter Morris will present the group’s recent June tour of China’s wool industry to discover the scale of its processing and how WA fits into the supply chain. The meeting extends a “bring a buddy” shared invitation to all members and includes morning tea and lunch for a $35 per person contribution. WASIA requests a RSVP with payment online for catering purposes. Event registrations via bit.ly/wasia_agm-2026.