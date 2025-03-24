The Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA forum, held in conjunction with its annual meeting, brought a crowd of industry people to the new venue at the Aloft Hotel in Perth. Guests were treated to an informative forum on March 21 presented by several industry experts, who drove home essential information related to the theme — Weaving our Future Stronger Together. MC and immediate former association president Michael Campbell said he gave 100 per cent advocating with government in his two-year term while his son Tom kept the family farm running. The forum was a celebration of the many industries that supported the association and dedicated volunteers who been responsible for promoting the Merino. The venue brought several woollen Merino garment designs for visitors to enjoy, and the afternoon sundowner was a relaxed atmosphere with great people.