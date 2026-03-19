Boyup Brook top gun shearer Luke Harding did not falter on the boards despite an injury handicap at Wagin Woolorama, winning the open clean shearing competition with sheer determination. It was his sixth title as he outgunned five other open final competitors including Mark Buscumb (2nd), Scott Mauger (3rd), Brendan Boyle (4th) Kyle Newby (5th), and Damien Boyle (6th). All the action took place on March 7 with 88 entries in contention in seven woolhandling and shearing sections at the popular sheep and wool show event. Harding’s open final win was tested shearing 10 sheep in 17 minutes and 18 seconds, not the fastest, but certainly the cleanest with only 28 board penalty points giving him a low total score of 68.50, or 4.15 points better the runner up. “It was good fun, but it hurt — I was injured leading up to Woolorama,” he said. “I was not fit so it was a matter of going back to the basics from my early learning days.” Buscumb said the final was “exhilarating — I shore pretty well”. He was the first to finish shearing 10 sheep in a time of 15 minutes and 39 seconds but accumulated 65 board penalties. In the open woolhandling final, it was Lee Gray with the lowest score of 47.40 points to take the win with Sarah Buscumb runner-up on 49.80 total points. Gray also had the lowest board penalties with a score of 35. During the heat of the open final, Kelly Moir put in some good fleece throws to thrill the crowd. Shearing and woolhandling announcer Don Boyle said the open shearing final competitors were going blow for blow. “It was an exciting day of shearing and woolhandling and the youth participation gave us confidence for the future of the industry,” he said. “With wool prices lifting, there is a good mood with shed hand staff as they harvest our WA woolgrowers clips. There is a definite rethink going on about sticking with Merinos.” WAGIN WOOLORAMA SHEARING AND WOOLHANDLING SHOW SHEARING Open final 1st: Luke Harding 2nd: Mark Buscumb 3rd: Scott Mauger 4th: Brendan Boyle 5th: Kyle Newby 6th: Damien Boyle Senior final 1st: Black McFarlane 2nd: Kim Turvey 3rd: Tawhaarangi Taylor 4th: Ethan Gellatly 5th: Peter Noakes 6th: Blake McGrechen Intermediate final 1st: Dylan Weko 2nd: Aaron Farmer 3rd: Shane Argent 4th: Tawhaki Taylor 5th: Alistair Williams 6th: Cooper McCuish Novice final 1st: Keiran Turvey-Lee 2nd: Steven McLeery 3rd: Tom Robertson 4th: Abby Boyle 5th: Cruiz Roberts 6th: Jake Argent WOOLHANDLING Open final 1st: Lee Gray 2nd: Sarah Buscumb 3rd: Kelly Moir 4th: Mistyrose KoKiri-Elers Senior final 1st: Tira Ngaragione 2nd: Maia Rauhini 3rd: Thais Ramsden 4th: Shawntae Kohumui-Kum Novice final 1st: Georgia Blane 2nd: Annabelle Buscumb 3rd: Grace Fisher 4th: Ziaran Marsden