The Rintoul family of Tilba Tilba Merino and Poll Merino stud in Williams took out the Grand Champion fleece award at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. The wool section judging was held on March 6 as judges scoured through 140 fleeces from 26 exhibitors — 12 studs and 14 commercial woolgrowers — in their determination to score each to the skirted standard recognised by wool selling brokers. The team of seven judges used a point score method to calculate the champions of each section, with the most points out of a possible 100 determining the grand champion fleece. The points were awarded in seven categories: character, handle, colour or bloom, length, soundness, evenness, and density. The Tilba Tilba fine wool stud fleece from the rams’ class scored 93 points to take out the Champion Fine Wool Fleece award before it was sashed Grand Champion, just one point in front of the strong wool fleece. The score card had the Tilba Tilba fleece winning on character by one point against the rams’ class strong wool fleece, so close was the competition. Judge Tim Chapman said the Tilba Tilba fleece was slightly better in character coupled with its “winning style, crimp, and evenness”. Tilba Tibla stud co-principal Andrew Rintoul said the 18-micron fleece was shorn from ram 585 out of the stud’s 391 family. “This ram was awarded Reserve Champion Superfine Wool Ram at last year’s Perth Royal Show,” he said. “We are specialist in superfine wool running 2200 breeders — it’s the best fibre to wear in next-to-skin comfort; as a garment, superfine Merino fibre looks and maintains better than cashmere. “The competition was very close this year, we are proud to win our fifth grand champion title.” Celebrating the comeback win with Mr Rintoul were Woolorama models Simone Stephens, Kayla Staggard and Emma Van-de-Velde, who were wearing high fashion woollen designs from the fashion parades. The Rintoul family was also awarded the Champion Superfine Wool Fleece at Woolorama after scoring 90 points, and they won the Champion Pair of Fleeces sash with their entries shorn from two polled ewes. The strong wool fleece entry that was sashed Champion Strong Wool Fleece was from the Ledwith family of Kolindale in Dudinin, who had previously taken out the grand champion fleece award in 2024 and 2025. The Ledwiths were also awarded the Champion Medium Wool Fleece sash after scoring 89 points. Mr Chapman said the quality overall was excellent in both stud and non-stud entries. FLEECE CHAMPIONS Grand Champion Fleece: Tilba Tilba Champion Merino Strong Wool Fleece: Kolindale Champion Merino Medium Wool Fleece: Kolindale Champion Merino Fine Wool Fleece: Tilba Tilba Champion Merino Superfine Wool Fleece: Tilba Tilba Champion pair of Fleeces: Tilba Tilba Champion Farmers Fleece, non-stud: PC Horne Family Trust Champion Fine Wool Fleece, non-stud: PC Horne Family Trust Champion Medium Wool Fleece, non-stud: PC Horne Family Trust Champion Strong Wool Fleece, non-stud: PC Horne Family Trust Champion Superfine Wool Fleece, non-stud: B & E Edwards Champion Pair of Fleeces, non-stud: PC Horne Family Trust Most points overall: PC Horne Family Trust Most points, non-stud: PC Horne Family Trust Best local producer fleece: Sophie Clifton