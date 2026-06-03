Yealering shearer Tristan White shore 300 sheep during his biggest day in the shed, but ask him what he loves most about the job and the answer has nothing to do with a tally board. “When it’s winter time, the sun’s rising up, and you’ve got 1500 ewes and lambs coming toward you over the hill — that’s the catch,” he said. “Sounds silly to some, but it’s pretty unreal to be there in those moments.” Love of sheep and loyalty to the job has meant the contractor has never missed a day of work since graduating from the WA College of Agriculture — Harvey. Mr White said his proudest trait was always turning up, even in his younger years when the nights were late, and the mornings started early. “No matter how rough the night before, I’ve always turned up every day,” he said. At the college, Mr White said he had one particular mentor who he really looked up to. “Steve Adams, he’s a legend,” he said. “I still speak to him to this day and he’s the same.” Mr White said he was taught to shear clean first before progressing to what is known as the Kiwi style, which is a more advanced, longer pattern compared to the traditional Australian style, and the style he now shears. “Aussie style is sort of just get down and rip it off, you work a bit harder and put your body into it more,” he said. “The Kiwi style is a bigger, more advanced pattern.” Mr White, 24, runs his own business, LNT Contracting in Yealering with his stepfather and business partner Luke, employing up to 20 staff across shearing, crutching and mulesing crews from Wandering to Esperance. Accounts, paperwork and managing staff didn’t come naturally at first, but he said it became easier over time. “It’s a whole different world, really,” he said. “Learning to run a business rather than just go out shearing everyday.” Mr White still shears often and said he preferred to employ experienced shearers. He tried recruiting straight out of Harvey Ag and found graduates needed time to find their feet first. “Best they go and travel a bit, work for a few people, and then they’re right to come out,” he said. Mr White said sheep numbers on his books had dropped more recently, but keeping his crew across shearing, crutching and mulesing had helped absorb the loss. “If a farmer sells out their sheep and you lose the shearing, you pick up the mulesing somewhere else,” he said. “It sort of goes in waves.” Mr White said he was booked in to complete AWI’s Beyond the Shed program, but said most of his crew already came from farming backgrounds and had little trouble finding work in the off-season. “A majority of the people I employ could go out and get a job on a farm tomorrow,” he said. “But I’m still going to give it a go.” Last September, Mr White was named one of WA’s 2024-25 wool harvesting ambassadors at the Perth Royal Show’s shearing competition ceremony. The ambassadorship took him to New Zealand for the Golden Shears, the world’s most revered shearing championship. “I can only pass on as much knowledge as I know, but I’ve also found I’ve been learning quite a lot myself in the process,” he said. When he is not running the business or out on the board, he heads to the lakes near Baldivis to let the wind blow all the wool out of his hair while on the water ski. He plans to stay in the shearing game as long as it will have him. “You couldn’t pay me enough to sit at a machine all day,” he said.