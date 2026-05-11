A peak advocacy body for Australian wool growers is continuing to eye additional export markets, completing its third trade delegation to Vietnam in three years. Wool Producers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said China imported up to 90 per cent of Australia’s clip and it would always be an important market, but the group was looking to build complementary supply chains. Recognising Vietnam as a possible trade partner stemmed from a 2022 Deloitte report commissioned through an Australian Trade and Market Access Cooperative grant. The report was designed to consider the viability of returning to domestic processing, but also considered other emerging markets for Australian wool, Ms Hall said. “We believe that the opportunities in Vietnam for the wool industry are so strong that we actually have an in-country resource that’s been working for WoolProducers for the last three years, trying to build relationships with not just the industry partners, but also with the Vietnamese Government as well,” she said. “The potential of Vietnam is is huge. “Not only is it relatively close to Australia, it has that amazing existing textile sector in place already. “We’re seeing an increase in wool-spinning in Vietnam occur already. Vietnam currently has the potential to spin 15 per cent of our clip.” Ms Hall said the country was still reliant on third-party countries for the wool tops, but WoolProducers was hoping Vietnam could develop early stage processing. Addressing this bottleneck was identified in the Deloitte report as a key are to mitigate risk, Ms Hall said. “That’s what we’re really interested in, is that they’re expanding the early stage wool processing,” she said. Building trade relationships was an ongoing process, Ms Hall said. WoolProducers had been announced as a member of the Trade Development Network, allowing access to the new market initiative grant. ”We have received funding to further expand this work, and that includes two-way delegations back to Vietnam and bringing Vietnamese supply chain partners to get a better understanding of our industry,” she said. WoolProducers would be attending the International Wool Textile Organisation Congress in China in June and aimed to gauge interest from other partners. “We will be attending that and working with other — they don’t necessarily have to be Australian or Vietnamese companies — but other global wool supply chain stakeholders, and talking about potential investments in these new markets as well to see if there is an appetite globally,” she said. “Suedwolle has invested quite heavily in Vietnam for wool processing. “They have spinning houses and a dye house there that they’ve opened up in the last couple of years as well, so they can see the potential. “We feel like Vietnam is just on the cusp of getting that truly vertically integrated supply chain established for wool, and we’re just waiting for that first company to take the plunge and then get some top-making in there.” Included in the recent delegation to Vietnam was a representative from Eqwools, which used a cotton and wool blend. ”When people think of wool, they think of cold climates and things like that . . . people don’t think of wool in Vietnam,” she said. “So that makes more sense probably to the Vietnamese market, than just having pure wool.” The Deloitte report also identified Bangladesh and India as market potential, and The Woolmark Company was carrying out complementary work to create demand in all three emerging markets. India was currently the second-largest single country purchaser of Australian wool, Ms Hall said, and the country was below capacity when it came to processing. She pointed to the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which removed all tariffs from Australian wool into India. “We’re building relationships there in the hope that India will start buying more of our wool because they have that enormous textile industry,” she said. “If we could even get a piece of that, that’s a great news story for the Australian wool industry.” Ms Hall said Bangladesh was a longer-term proposition and The Woolmark Company was promoting education about wool in the country. “They do already a lot of textile processing there, but they don’t really know what wool is,” she said. “When they talk about sustainability, they’re telling us about sustainable synthetics. That’s where we can come in and say, well, if you’re serious about sustainability, we’ll tick your boxes there. “They’re at a point in their industry development that they don’t want to just be seen as a cheaper option, they want to be seen as a quality option for processing as well.” WoolProducers, in partnership with the Australian Cotton Shippers Association, would hold a summit in the country in June to promote natural fibres. “Our biggest competitor isn’t other natural fibres, it’s synthetics,” she said. “We’re just better fibres all around for not just people, but for the environment.”