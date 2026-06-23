Three bales of superfine Merino wool sold through the WA wool auction system have raised a combined total of $8639 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service WA. The annual sale of charity bales offered by AWN and Dyson Jones during the last wool auction of the financial year enabled wool buyers to throw their support behind the not-for-profit that connects more than a third of Australians living in rural and remote areas to primary health care and lifesaving medical and retrieval services. RFDS head of fundraising and philanthropy Cath Petsos said the ongoing generosity shown by AWN and Dyson Jones through this initiative was another powerful example of how regional communities support the Royal Flying Doctor Service. “These funds will play a vital role in equipping our fleet of aircraft with essential aeromedical equipment and we are very grateful,” she said. This year, AWN WA and Dyson Jones offered three bales on Tuesday, June 23 at the Bibra Lake-based Wool Selling Centre. Darren Calder from PJ Morris Wools secured one bale from AWN at 1670¢/kg greasy for a total of $2722 while Techwool Trading nabbed Dyson Jones’ two bales for 1900¢/kg for $5917. Planned giving lead Gill Murray and fundraising co-ordinator Kelly Haddrick were in attendance from RFDS to receive the cheques. AWN WA manager Greg Tilbrook said it was important to the brokerage to be able to support rural communities. “We have done it for 23 years now and it is something we’d like to continue to be able to do,” he said. Dyson Jones manager Peter Howie echoed Mr Tilbrook’s sentiments. “We’re very proud to be involved,” he said. “RFDS is such a good cause and it is very close to our hearts and our clients’ hearts.” Mr Howie said it was a very good result. “A special mention to Rod Franklyn and Evan Croake from Techwool Trading for paying out that price,” he said.