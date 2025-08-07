Australian Wool Innovation is urging wool growers to become shareholders so they can have a say in the upcoming board elections. All growers who have paid at least $100 in wool levies in the past three years can apply to become a shareholder and help shape the not-for-profit’s decision-making process through their AWI director election votes. Three spots are up for grabs as part of the normal director rotation process at AWI’s annual general meeting in November. A new chair will also be elected, with mixed livestock and cropping farmer from eastern NSW Jock Laurie set to step down due to a mandatory 10-year term limit. It will be the first time the organisation has refreshed its board in two years. Candidates are eligible for election through three avenues: shareholder nomination, skills-based nomination or director rotations. To be eligible via the shareholder nomination avenue, candidates must complete a nomination form which must include signatures from more than 99 eligible AWI shareholders. Signatures of non-shareholders will not be counted. To become a shareholder, wool growers can apply via the application form on AWI’s website.