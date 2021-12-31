Australian wool prices could lift to 1600¢/kg next year, thanks to a commodity price boom and a recovery in retail garment sales, according to agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

Rabobank’s latest forecast has the Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator trading between the 1450¢/kg to 1600¢/kg range through to June next year.

Speaking on RaboResearch podcast about commodity prices rubbing off on wool, Rabobank analyst Dennis Voznesenski said demand indicators for wool were positive, particularly fine wool for knitwear.

“If we look at retail apparel sales across the world we are seeing sales above pre-COVID levels,” he said.

“US retail apparel sales are 9.2 per cent higher in April this year than 2019, and over 700 per cent higher than the lows reached during the main pandemic period of April 2020. The situation is similar in China, with retail apparel sales up 2.5 per cent on pre-pandemic April 2019 figures, while in the UK, sales are now only marginally down on pre-pandemic levels, with a drop of 6.2 per cent on April 2019.

Camera Icon Rabobank analyst Dennis Voznesenski. Credit: Rabobank

Mr Voznesenski said the broader global economic recovery was driving demand for commodities and this was having a knock-on effect on wool.

“These factors are having an impact on the price of other fibres, including cotton, while synthetic fibres, which are derived from oil, have also been part of the commodity boom,” he said. “Cotton prices have increased by 15 per cent this year, with oil up by 47 per cent in the year to date.”

Mr Voznesenski said cotton was not a direct substitute for wool.

“Cotton prices have a positive relationship to wool in Rabobank’s wool price model, reflecting general demand for apparel, with moves in cotton commonly associated with similar direction moves in wool,” he said.

“Even though cotton prices have been rising, we have actually seen wool prices rise faster.”

Mr Voznesenski said the price spread between wool and cotton in US dollar terms had been increasing since late last year, indicating wool was becoming more expensive relative to cotton.

“That said, it was starting from a low base, with the smallest spreads in over a decade recorded in August last year, and it is yet to reach the five-year average,” he said.

Mr Voznesenski said while wool prices had not risen to seven-year highs like some other soft commodities, the Eastern Market Indicator was 27 per cent higher than the beginning of the year and had cracked through the 1400¢ mark for the first time in over a year.

“Super-fine wool micron prices have left coarser wool behind, recovering the price drops from last year and now exceeding prices from early 2020 — with 17 micron wools rising by 88 per cent since last year’s September low,” he said.

“While medium wools have recovered, they have not seen the same rise in prices, with 20 micron wool increasing by 62 per cent over the same period. Improving apparel sales in key end markets, particularly for knitwear and the close-to-skin sectors, together with the associated improvement in processor sentiment, was largely behind the upswing.”