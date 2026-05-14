Woolgrowers are invited to have their say on how Australian Wool Innovation performed over the last few years. An independent review will be carried out to assess how AWI performed from 2021 to 2025. AWI chief executive Bryan Fry said industry feedback was central to ensuring the organisation remained focused on producer needs and would like as many woolgrowers as possible to participate. “Feedback is important so AWI can continue to work effectively and efficiently for woolgrowers,” he said. “This review covers matters relating to our funding arrangement with the Commonwealth, including research, consultation, collaboration, governance and processes.” As the ongoing uncertainty around the transition away from live sheep exports continues to weigh heavily on many mixed-farming operations, and increased fuel prices and global supply chain disruption continue to squeeze margins, the review provides an opportunity to reflect on how the levy investment has been directed during challenging times. The review will also examine how AWI responded to recommendations from the previous independent review in 2021, including what actions were implemented and where gaps may remain. Submissions are open until June 30, 2026 with all AWI levy payers and industry stakeholders able to participate: https://info.ghd.com/awireview-2026. The final report and recommendations will be published along with AWI’s formal response.