One of Australia’s wool industry leaders says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be “putting his money where his mouth is” should he emulate the New Zealand Government’s decision to increase wool use in government buildings. WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall this month called on Australian political parties to commit to implementing a new policy mirroring the “progressive move” by the NZ Government. Under new regulations, New Zealand government agencies subject to new procurement rules would be expected to utilise woollen fibres for new construction projects valued at $NZD9 million or more, and for refurbishments exceeding $NZD100,000, excluding GST. Ms Hall said the NZ Government’s decision was practical recognition of the advantages of wool. “Wool is a natural, renewable, and biodegradable fibre with inherent properties such as fire resistance, superior insulation, and excellent acoustic performance,” she said. “It also offers significant wellbeing benefits, contributing to healthier indoor environments.” Potential applications for strong wool include flooring, insulation, acoustic panels and furnishings. NZ agencies will assess the practicality and appropriateness of using wool based on factors like whole-of-life costs, standards compliance, technical requirements and sustainability benefits. WoolProducers believes a similar directive in Australia would provide a substantial boost to the local industry and support regional economies which rely on wool production, including those adversely impacted by the Labour government’s ban on live sheep exports. Ms Hall said implementing the policy would enable Prime Minister Albanese to enact his five-point plan and thereby “put his money where his mouth is”. Albanese’s Future Made in Australia plan was made from the election campaign trail in response to the latest round of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on April 3. “We strongly encourage the Australian Government, whoever that might be post May 3, to take decisive action and introduce a comparable mandate for the use of Australian wool in federal government buildings,” Ms Hall said. “This would not only support our hard-working woolgrowers but also ensure that taxpayer funds are invested in a sustainable and high-performing natural fibre. “It’s a policy no brainer regardless of which side of politics you’re on.”