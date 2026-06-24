WoolProducers Australia is eyeing export opportunities to Bangladesh after a seminar in Dhaka indicated the country’s growing interest in natural fibres. The Bangladesh textile industry has historically focused on volume-driven fast fashion and cotton flat-knit sweaters. While wool has remained largely untapped, the second-largest garment exporter has spent the last several years exploring wool as a strategic opportunity to diversify and tap into premium global markets. WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said Bangladesh had the potential to be a critically important market for Australia’s natural fibre industries, including Australian wool. “It is clear there is growing interest in sourcing fibres that are renewable, biodegradable and backed by credible assurance systems,” she said. Leading Australian wool and cotton industry representatives came together at the Australian Natural Fibres Seminar on Monday to showcase the environmental credentials, innovation and commercial opportunities offered by Australia’s natural fibre industries. More than 200 representatives from Bangladesh’s textile, spinning, manufacturing and apparel sectors were in attendance. The Australian delegation included representatives from WoolProducers, AWEX, Woolmark, Michell Wool, eqwools and the Australian Cotton Shippers Association and Cotton Australia. Ms Hall said the seminar provided an invaluable opportunity to demonstrate the quality, versatility and sustainability credentials of Australian wool and cotton while strengthening relationships across the entire textile value chain. “We were delighted by the strong industry participation and the level of engagement throughout the day,” she said. Ms Hall said the seminar and broader trade mission would not have been possible without the support of the Australian Government’s accessing new markets initiative. “Austrade’s leadership, both in Australia and Bangladesh, has been instrumental in bringing together industry stakeholders, facilitating commercial engagement and helping position Australian natural fibres for future growth in this important market,” she said. The delegation also took part in a series of site visits with leading Bangladeshi textile manufacturers, spinning mills and garment producers in Chittagong, Valuka, Gazipur and Tongi. This provided a chance to strengthen commercial relationships and better understand emerging market opportunities.