WoolProducers Australia has recommended two alternative options for woolgrowers to consider for the vacant Australian Wool Innovation board positions open at its November elections. Last week, Countryman reported AWI’s Board Nomination Committee had recommended Kojonup woolgrower Neil Jackson, as well as South Australian-based Collinsville Stud Merinos director and owner George Millington and Victorian skills-based candidate Emma Weston, as most suited to fill the three vacant roles. While WPA supports Mr Millington’s recommendation, it has decided to back former WPA president Edward Storey, and recent WPA board member and Kojonup woolgrower Steve McGuire as the best options from the five nominees. WPA president Steve Harrison said in making the recommendations the industry’s peak organisation had considered that the three candidates would “complement the existing skill set on the current AWI Board”. Mr Harrison said WPA wrote to each of the nominees seeking responses to what it considered were key issues pertinent to the industry. “The themes of these questions covered issues such as governance, RD&M priorities, stakeholder engagement, collaboration with WPA and industry opportunities and threats, to gain an understanding of the candidate’s views on these important issues,” he said. “In considering the suitability of candidates, WPA also took a principled and merit-based approach to this decision, with consideration given to industry and supply-chain knowledge, corporate governance and business acumen skills. “With three vacancies to be filled, this year’s election provides an opportunity for board renewal and cultural change, which WPA believes is still needed”. He said the AWI board needed to “evolve to keep pace” and take the industry forward, while making the industry research and development corporation more accountable and transparent. WPA has also called on AWI shareholders to vote in this year’s director elections and not leave proxies undirected.