The power of this week’s record-breaking deluge was revealed when a Millbrook family discovered the “Albany Canyon” in one of their paddocks.

Mitch Tuffley shared these photos showing the extent of the earthworks carried out by Mother Nature.

The property off Hazzard Road in Millbrook, about 15 minutes out of town, was hit by 150mm in less than 48 hours from Sunday to Tuesday.

The yawning crevice was found on his father's farm.

Camera Icon The canyon is big enough to accommodate small vehicles. Credit: Mitch Tuffley / Mitch Tuffley

“Albany Canyon was created last weekend when this paddock was torn apart during 150mm of rain,” he said.

“The power of water to shift that much sand.

“Just trying to work out how to fix the hole.”

Camera Icon Mitch Tuffley in the "Albany Canyon".

Albany town received 81mm on Monday — one of many new August daily rainfall records set across the south coast.

The previous record was 73mm in 1979 at a weather site where records date back to 1877.

The 49.6mm that fell in Denmark was another all-time August record, beating the previous high watermark of 45mm set in 1955 at a site which dates back to 1898.

Camera Icon A section of road was washed away at a rail crossing on Lower Denmark Road this week. Credit: Laurie Benson / Albany Advertiser, Laurie Benson Albany Advertiser Picture: Laurie Benson

Without the soaking rain, it was shaping as a disastrous season for many farms around the Wellstead, Jerramungup, Boxwood Hill and Gairdner areas.

In Mettler, where farmers were in dire need of rainfall, Monday’s total of 103.6mm smashed the previous record of 78.4mm in 1993.

And in Gairdner, where the State Government declared water deficiency last month, Brad and Cristen Peacock received more than 90mm.

“Already, this is the best rainfall event we’ve had for three years,” Mr Peacock said.