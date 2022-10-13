IN PICTURES: Active Farmers Games prove to be fun challenge
Whether they were taking part in the event or just there to provide support, there were plenty of people enjoying themselves at the Active Farmers Games on Saturday.
The event attracted 200 competitors for the main race which involved clambering, sliding and wading through more than 20 obstacles through two laps of a 4.8km course.
Children tackled a modified version of the course after the main event which removed some of the tougher obstacles but still allowed them to have plenty of fun.
It was the second time the event has been held on the picturesque Torbay farming property just outside of Albany.
Organiser Boyd Rae said the games were already locked into return for the next two years.
