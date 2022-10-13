Search
thewest.com.au

IN PICTURES: Active Farmers Games prove to be fun challenge

Stuart McGuckinAlbany Advertiser
Hannah Wells and Matilda Leonard
Camera IconHannah Wells and Matilda Leonard Credit: Stuart McGuckin

Whether they were taking part in the event or just there to provide support, there were plenty of people enjoying themselves at the Active Farmers Games on Saturday.

The event attracted 200 competitors for the main race which involved clambering, sliding and wading through more than 20 obstacles through two laps of a 4.8km course.

Children tackled a modified version of the course after the main event which removed some of the tougher obstacles but still allowed them to have plenty of fun.

It was the second time the event has been held on the picturesque Torbay farming property just outside of Albany.

Organiser Boyd Rae said the games were already locked into return for the next two years.

Laura Bird, Belinda Shaylor, Michelle Ericsson, Felicity Ericsson and Kesia Kellenher-Bird
Camera IconLaura Bird, Belinda Shaylor, Michelle Ericsson, Felicity Ericsson and Kesia Kellenher-Bird Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Boyd Rae and Justin Sampson
Camera IconBoyd Rae and Justin Sampson Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Sherye Shaylor, Belinda Shaylor and Cathy Jefferis
Camera IconSherye Shaylor, Belinda Shaylor and Cathy Jefferis Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Helen Anderson and Mark Anderson
Camera IconHelen Anderson and Mark Anderson Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Paul Freeman, Annabelle O'Meehan and Phillip O'Meehan
Camera IconPaul Freeman, Annabelle O'Meehan and Phillip O'Meehan Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Marnie Kohler, Kendall Osborn and Emily O'Meehan
Camera IconMarnie Kohler, Kendall Osborn and Emily O'Meehan Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Hannah Wells and Matilda Leonard
Camera IconHannah Wells and Matilda Leonard Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Kate and Stephen Barrett
Camera IconKate and Stephen Barrett Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Andrew Bradshaw, Bronwyn Bradshaw and Wayne Shackley
Camera IconAndrew Bradshaw, Bronwyn Bradshaw and Wayne Shackley Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Mens winners Stephen Barrett and Rick Wise with organiser Boyd Rae
Camera IconMens winners Stephen Barrett and Rick Wise with organiser Boyd Rae Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Mixed winners Abbey Barker and Corban Fleming with organiser Boyd Rae
Camera IconMixed winners Abbey Barker and Corban Fleming with organiser Boyd Rae Credit: Stuart McGuckin
Womens winners Ellie Dixon and Claire Learey with organiser Boyd Rae
Camera IconWomens winners Ellie Dixon and Claire Learey with organiser Boyd Rae Credit: Stuart McGuckin

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails