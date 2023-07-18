The 58th Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships was launched at Mineral Resources Park in Perth on Thursday, July 6.

Hundreds of people attended the function, including players, team officials, sponsors, volunteers and media.

A total of 18 senior teams and eight colts sides competed as part of the annual carnival.

Run by the WA Country Football League, the championships ran across four days in Perth, with various teams and leagues from around the State participating.

WA Football Commission country football and facilities executive manager Tom Bottrell was MC for the evening.

A welcome to country was performed by Ingrid Cumming before speeches from WACFL president John Shadbolt and WAFC chair Wayne Martin.

Presentations were then made from Nutrien Ag Solutions and the WAFL Combined Past Players and Officials Association.

Country championships manager Brent Sheridan addressed the crowd and WAFC executive manager of brand and growth Nerida Collins revealed the new branding for country football in WA.

A special life membership presentation was also made to long-time State trainer Gary Miller.

Miller, who hails from the Avon Football Association, received his life membership pin from WACFL life member Ken Baxter.