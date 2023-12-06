Keen photographers rushed to grab their cameras on Friday night as the Aurora Australis lit up the Albany skies and dazzled the community. Avid photographer Wendy Page whipped out her camera to take a photo of the stunning light display that was visible from her back porch before heading up to the Mt Melville lookout to secure a better spot. “It was my first time taking them up there, I usually go to the blowholes,” she said. “But the only issue is there’s no reception out there, and I thought I wasn’t going to go out that night because of the cloud cover so I’d just take some photos from my back porch. “I could see the pink, but the only way you can ever see the pinks and the colours and such is with a camera with long exposure. “I thought ‘this isn’t good’, I could see stars in the photos and it was pretty clear except for a few clouds, so I thought I’ll go up to Mt Melville but I won’t go to Blowholes just in case there’s nothing out there.” Ms Page labelled the sight a “forever memory” and said she loved the experience of seeing the Southern Lights that were visible to the naked eye. “There’s been other times I’ve seen an aurora but we just get the pink in the sky and maybe a little bit of green,” she said. “But this is the first time I’ve ever seen what they call the beams with the naked eye, they kind of looked like pale white columns. “Once your eyes got used to the dark, you could see it, and I could see a bit of pink in the distance as well.” Brad Smith was one of about 15 people who went to The Gap to get a memorable snap of the lights on Friday night, using apps to track the visibility of the lights after hearing of the impending display on the internet. “It was my first time. . ., I’d never seen one before, so I was pretty excited when I saw the photos on the camera,” he said.