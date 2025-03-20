Scott Leary — a former Liberal Party candidate — has won the seat of Albany for the Nationals, getting the edge over the Liberal Party’s controversial nominee Thomas Brough. In late night counting, Mr Leary eked out a tight lead over Dr Brough, to then come in second ahead of the final distribution of preferences, with his opponent getting him elected. The result ends the political career of Rebecca Stephens, who conceded last week she would be unable to be re-elected, and finishes Labor’s run of holding the marginal seat since 2001. Mr Leary, who works as the director of a local car dealer, has lived in Albany for 30 years, and contested the seat for the Liberals in 2021 and the Albany mayoral position in 2023. The Nationals also celebrated winning in Warren Blackwood, where Bevan Eatts beat Labor’s Jane Kelsbie to win the seat from the Government, by a margin of about 1000 votes. The win brings the Nationals’ seat count to six in the lower house — doubling their numbers at the election — and sees them tied with the Liberals also with six members in the chamber. The Nationals also won the seat of Geraldton, with Kirrilee Warr winning the Mid West seat for the party for the first time since 1947. “The Nationals WA are celebrating an historic victory, claiming both Warren-Blackwood and Albany—marking the first time the Labor stronghold of Albany has been held by The Nationals in over 60 years,” Opposition Leader Shane Love said. “Congratulations to Bevan Eatts, the new Member Elect for Warren-Blackwood, and Scott Leary, the new Member Elect for Albany, who will be strong local champions for their communities. “This result bolsters regional voices in the Parliament, those communities represented by the Nationals having chosen common-sense politics over a self-interested WA Labor Government.” The result will also raise questions over which party will be the official opposition, if both end up on the same amount of seats. In other results, Labor held Pilbara, with Kevin Michel hanging on against a 16 per cent swing over the Liberals’ Amanda Kailis by just 207 votes. Labor’s Ali Kent remained in a strong position to hold Kalgoorlie, with a full count set for Saturday. Counting in Kalamunda — now the final seat which is too close to call — Liberal Adam Hort and Labor’s Karen Beale are separated by just 64 votes, and is not set to be finalised until Sunday.