Business and community leaders have lamented the loss of a well-known local brand amid news the Margaret River Dairy Company shut its doors this week. The Chinese-owned business announced the news after failing to secure a buyer for its troubled business, revealing the company had run at a loss for years. An expensive fire at the Metricup property in late 2012 saw the MRDC factory rebuilt over 18 months with modern plant and increased production capacity. But general manager Matt Boys emailed customers this month to say its owner, Manassen Foods, had been unable to secure a buyer after 12 months and would cease operations on Friday, September 1. Augusta-Margaret River Shire president Paula Cristoffanini said she hoped the 40 affected employees would find new opportunities in other local businesses. “It’s always sad to hear of a business closing its doors, particularly a longstanding artisan food business,” she said. Margaret River Business Network chief executive Annie McFie said it was a sad day whenever news of local manufacturing businesses closed. “Local manufacturing is a vital part of the Margaret River business ecosystem, an integral part of our tourism product and an important source of local employment,” she said. “The MRBN were disappointed to hear of the permanent closure of this iconic business. “It is a very challenging time for regional business with inflation and continued housing and staffing shortages.” Those sentiments were echoed by veteran Cowaramup-based councillor Ian Earl. “It’s very sad to see it closing,” he said. “They have been around for a long time. It’s very sad for the workers. “It will have some effect on our brand and the different products available,” he said. “However, as some close, others open up. Our region keeps on evolving.” WA Farmers dairy section president Ian Noakes, who farms south of Margaret River at Forest Grove, was surprised to learn the business had been on the market. He said many in the State’s dairy industry did not know it was for sale and had not seen it advertised. “It’s disappointing to hear that it is closing its doors, I would have thought it would be a great business, with a tourism focus,” he said. “It could be a good business for local producers to buy and supply to.” Although the company was not a large-scale buyer, Mr Noakes said any exit in the market gave farmers “one less option to supply to”. In his email, Mr Boys thanked MRDC staff and customers for their support during the tough past few years. “It has been a very challenging time for the business as we have dealt with COVID closures and impacts, as well as a potential business sale process that has been ongoing for over 12 months,” he said. Manassen, Mr Boys said, would support the 40 affected employees “in line with our obligations and in accordance with our company values”. MRDC was bought by Fonti Farm Cheese in 1994 before being acquired by Manassen Foods Australia in 2000 which was in turn acquired by Chinese Bright Food Groups Holdings in 2011.