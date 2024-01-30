One of the biggest dairy operators in the region has scored a hefty $2 million grant from the State Government. Veteran dairy farmer and former Liberal Party candidate Ross Woodhouse’s Peninsula Downs operation near Warner Glen was among the lucky recipients named by WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis earlier this month. The funding was part of almost $10 million delivered to South West operators under the New Industry Development Grants awarded to 11 businesses. Ms Jarvis said the investment would drive economic diversification and jobs in the region. Mr Woodhouse told the Times his Blackwood Dairy Project would develop a dairy farm using the latest technology including self-sufficient fodder production, a free stall barn and an anaerobic biodigester for converting biomass waste to energy. “The Blackwood Dairy Project will be the first operation of its kind in WA and will showcase high-welfare, high-productivity dairy farming at the forefront of sustainable production,” he said. “The project will allow the business to significantly increase herd numbers and high-quality milk production, improving the State’s food security and reducing the need for importing dairy products to WA.” Mr Woodhouse said the new project would also help address a “looming milk-production shortage”. “Growth in production is desperately needed to ensure that demand can be met and WA doesn’t become reliant on imported milk and dairy products,” he said. Ms Jarvis said the projects funded under the latest round were part of an overarching State Government approach that included support for forestry industries affected by the transition from native logging. “This is a new era for our South West and these significant grants will help support diversification, business growth and the creation of new jobs in the region,” she said. Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie also talked up the Government investment. “From tourism to agriculture, these grants will help support local jobs and lay the foundations for a more sustainable future,” she said. Mr Woodhouse said the Government’s support would also allow his operation to meet crucial sustainability goals. He said the project would address farming and regional challenges including climate adaptation, water-use efficiency, workforce recruitment and retention, environmental management and enhanced animal health and production outcomes.