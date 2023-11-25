Patricia Lyneen has lost it all in one natural disaster, and she doesn’t want to do it again. Mrs Lyneen had recently moved to Perth from Townsville after her home was one of 3300 destroyed by devastating floods in 2019. She lost everything — and now she’s terrified all will be lost again. The terminally ill Wanneroo resident was living with a friend when she was forced to evacuate on Thursday morning. “It just happened so fast. Early this morning we saw all the orange and black sky and just before we left it was coming closer,” she said. “We lost everything (in Townsville) so it would be awful if it happened again.” Smoke engulfed the property on Thursday morning, and because Mrs Lyneen uses an oxygen tank to support her breathing, she had to get out fast. While the fire threat has eased she is still fearful of becoming homeless. Her story is not new. Bushfires have terrorised West Australians since the State was colonised. What is new is the unpredictable trails the fires now blaze fuelled by climate change. The devastating Dwellingup fires of 1961 triggered a royal commission after several towns were literarily wiped off the map. The Esperance blaze of 2015 was WA’s worst in six decades, claiming the lives of Scaddan farmer Kym Curnow, 45, British mechanic Tom Butcher, 31, Norwegian cook Anna Winther, 29, and German farmhand Julia Kohrs-Lichte, 19. And in 2021, the Wooroloo bushfires took out 86 homes and more than 100 other buildings. Miraculously, no lives were lost. Since October 1, there have been 1308 fires across WA — almost twice the number as this time last year. Experts are warning the bushfire seasons are going to be longer, hotter and tougher than ever before with this week in Wanneroo a case in point. Mrs Lyneen was one of dozens who sought shelter at the evacuation centre set up in Quinns Rocks, the second set up after the first in Wanneroo was forced to close due to the fast-approaching blaze. The Department of Communities has since moved her to a motel in Joondalup due to concerns about her breathing. Mrs Lyneen became tearful when she thought about her friend, who stayed behind to try to protect her home. She said the house is still standing, but it is too late for her friend to leave now. “I’m terminal and my friend took us in, so if the home gets burnt down I won’t have anything.” The out-of-control blaze, which started on Wednesday, tore through the northern suburbs of Mariginiup, Jandabup, Banksia Grove, Melaleuca, Sinagra, Tapping and Wanneroo. More than 500 career and volunteer firefighters and staff from other agencies battled the flames, as it ripped through more than 2000ha. It has so far destroyed at least 18 homes and 31 outbuildings, leaving hectares of scorched earth and gnarled metal in its wake, the well-established homes of locals just hours earlier. Dozens of residents fled to the Quinns Rocks evacuation centre and the now repurposed Bullsbrook COVID-19 facility, as Premier Roger Cook cut short his trade trip to China, arriving on Friday afternoon to announce relief payments of up to $4000. The cause of the bushfire remains undetermined — with arson not yet ruled out — as authorities wait to investigate once the fire zone is deemed safe. This may not be for several days. Frank Batini, 82, still remembers the destruction brought by fire six decades earlier, when he was a young volunteer firefighter and the bushfire season was in full swing. It was January 1961 and the 19-year-old forestry student had been sent to Harvey to prepare a back-burn in a bid to slow the fires which had been burning for three days in Dwellingup and surrounds. “By that time the fire had wiped out Dwellingup, Holyoake and Nanga (Brook), and there was no indication whether it would then proceed to Hoffman and Harvey and elsewhere,” Mr Batini said. He was sent one evening with the driver of a large water tanker truck to refill and ferry water back to the smaller tankers heading to the firefront. “The big truck was at least 1500 litres . . . so on the way back we were 1.5 tonnes heavier,” he said. Navigating one of the makeshift bridges — which Mr Batini said in those days were usually two large, squared-off logs with jarrah crossbeams nailed down across — the tanker veered slightly left and plunged into the creek, landing on its side with Mr Batini at the bottom. “Had there been a lot of water in the creek, we could’ve been in strife,” he said. “If it had flipped over I could’ve been crushed in the cab.” The pair were forced to leave the tanker behind and find their way back in the pitch-black night. After an hour of walking, the familiar glow of the back-burn guided them back to camp. Mr Batini’s is one of many stories from this time — the 1960-61 bushfires were the worst WA had ever experienced. More than half a million hectares were burned across the State — equivalent to about 80 per cent of the Perth metro area today — in a harrowing four months of flames from December to March. The mass devastation it brought triggered a royal commission and several towns were destroyed, including Dwellingup, Holyoake, Nanga Brook, Marrinup and Banksiadale. Only Dwellingup was rebuilt. “Fortunately, no one died which was just amazing when you think of the number of close escapes,” Mr Batini said. Now aged 82 and retired from a decades-long career in forestry and fire management, he said the key to preventing large-scale catastrophe from bushfires is prescribed burning. “It is not a choice between fire or no fire,” Mr Batini said. “The choice is between many smaller, prescribed fires or fewer, much larger, much more dangerous wildfires.” It’s a sentiment Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm agrees with — mitigation efforts are extremely important in managing the bushfire season, and actions from several years ago can still provide benefit now. “It’s a really important part that those mitigation works are done — and it’s not just burning,” he said. The Commissioner said WA is in for a particularly brutal fire season, with soil dryness indicators six to eight weeks ahead of schedule. With 93 per cent of WA prone to bushfires, it’s why DFES this week rolled out the My Bushfire Plan app and is stressing the importance of being ready — no matter where you live. “It is really critical that everybody in your family, together, understands exactly what it is that that you’re going to do should a bushfire impact your area,” Mr Klemm said. “Everyone has a role to play.” The Commissioner said DFES research has shown many West Australians are blinded by their optimism bias — they know WA is bushfire prone but struggle to link it to their own experiences. “Bushfire has been such a part of the Australian landscape for so many years that . . . (people) tend to be a bit familiar with it, and don’t appreciate the risk, particularly the difficulties that you face in really dynamic, changing circumstances,” he said. The strong public emphasis on making sure the community is ready is paired with DFES’ extensive arsenal of firetrucks, aircraft, career and volunteer firefighters, intelligence officers, department officials, and fire and weather experts. More than 1700 fire trucks are deployed across the State and the State Operational Support Fleet is on-hand to be deployed during tougher than usual conditions. “We’re putting an additional 116 (fire trucks) out there in parts of the State, and they’ll move around as the risk changes,” Mr Klemm said. These vehicles are complemented by the 36 aircraft at DFES’ disposal — six of which have come online in the past month. The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions also brought on six aircraft in November, including four fixed-wing waterbombers. DFES was forced to bring forward summer burning restrictions by several weeks — the first time in six years — after several fires threatened homes, a hospital and even a monastery in the Perth and Peel regions in the first weekend of November. While firefighters managed to control the blaze overnight, the fires were only a sign of what’s to come. It’s a story all too familiar to Jessica Blackwell, who lost her home in the 2021 Wooroloo bushfires. “When I first realised that my house was gone it was surreal, it felt like being punched in the guts,” she recalled. The blaze wreaked havoc in Wooroloo, Gidgegannup, Brigadoon and more, claiming more than 10,750ha, 86 homes, and at least 100 other structures. “It was devastating, it was a grief that is unlike grief you experience from the death of a person or a relationship break-up because you’re grieving memories and you’re grieving so many different things at once that it’s just completely overwhelming and bizarre.” In the years since, Ms Blackwell has rebuilt her house in Gidgegannup — literally from the ground up. “There was no decision to be made (about whether I rebuild), I actually bought my block as a paddock and everything on it I built,” she said. “Even though the house was gone, what I loved about the block still remained.” While the prospect of losing it all again still scares the hell out of her, Ms Blackwell said she tries not to let it dominate her thoughts. “Every time there is a fire or even just weather conditions where it is hot and windy . . . there is a definite fear,” she said. “I don’t want to live in fear throughout summer though so I do try and tell myself that the chance of it happening twice is crazy! So let’s hope that it is.” Ms Blackwell said when she realised friends and colleagues’ properties were under threat in Mariginiup on Wednesday, it was like reliving her own horrific bushfire summer. “When it became clear that the fire was starting to burn out of control and threaten horse properties in Mariginiup . . . (it) was pretty scary,” she said. “The conditions were so similar to what we had (in 2021) with the heat and the winds.” While the loss of her own home still haunts her, she remains ready to help at Equestricare, the equine therapy business she runs from home. “I am absolutely devastated that people I know lost their homes as it is not something I would ever want anyone else to go through,” she said. “I have been on the ready to take horses and help evacuate if need be . . . I have a bunch of supplies to take down to the evacuation centre.” But she said she feels she will be most helpful in the aftermath. “Talking and accepting help from someone who has gone through it is very different from someone who just wants to help.” Experts like Joe Fontaine, a fire scientist at Murdoch University, say our increasingly hotter, drier summers are signposting towards more severe, life-altering bushfires. And it is likely more lives will be lost. Research published by Dr Fontaine and his colleagues found that the average annual temperature in Perth has risen by about 1C, since temperature records began at Perth Airport in 1910. It means the number of days over 40C has more than doubled, he said. “It’s really, really early this year,” Dr Fontaine said. “We’re still a week before December and it’s already above 40C. “Not only is it dry but look at the duration of this heatwave — it’s five, six days above 35C . . . that’s a big deal.” Dr Fontaine said the warming climate won’t just be putting people’s homes and lives at risk, but WA’s extraordinary biodiversity too. “Biodiversity collapse is a real risk — we have to keep an eye on it,” he said. “We should be vigilant, from an emergency services point of view, from a forest point of view, and an animals and plants point of view.” It’s sage advice for West Australians, and the Commissioner believes being vigilant and prepared will ensure the best outcome for the community as it faces one of its toughest bushfire seasons yet. “There are difficult decisions to make,” Mr Klemm said. “The priority is always life — the safety of the community comes first.”