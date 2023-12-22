Western Power has been fined $80,000 for causing a devastating bushfire in the Wheatbelt last year, which tore through 18,000ha of farmland, destroying sheds, fence lines, machinery and livestock. WA’s state-owned electricity provider on Friday not only admitted it had breached vital safety regulations, which ultimately led to the devastating blaze, but that it had become aware of the defect behind the fire 10 years prior. In a stunning revelation, the court was also told that it would have taken a mere two days’ worth of “fairly low” work for Western Power to rectify the fault. The Narrogin-Wickepin bushfire ripped through the Wheatbelt on February 6, 2022, razing 18,000ha of farmland east of Narrogin and killing hundreds of animals. The blaze was sparked after overhead electricity conductors in Wardering, which were spaced too far apart, clashed between two power poles, causing the dry grass below to ignite. “Essentially the distances between the poles was basically double to what they should have been,” Magistrate Stephen Butcher said. The court was told that according to current safety standards, the power poles were only meant to be 95m apart, but that the ones that had sparked the blaze were situated 207m away from one another. This resulted in the “clashing” of overhead electricity conductors, which in turn caused an “arc” and a shower of sparks. Prosecutor Nagia Cavallaro said the “bay” in question (where the power poles were located) was in a high-risk fire zone area and that the blaze was the direct result of Western Power’s failure to ensure its network was maintained, and safe. “Electricity is inherently dangerous … and indeed the community relies on … operators to provide electricity safely to the community,” she said. “It’s fortunate that no one was hurt although we would say this is a matter of luck.” Western Power pleaded guilty to one count of failing to ensure that its electricity network was maintained to ensure it was safe — a crime that attracts a maximum fine of $250,000. The admission came after two identical charges were discontinued by the prosecution Ms Cavallaro classified the crime as being at the “upper end of seriousness” for this type of offence, and told Magistrate Stephen Butcher that general deterrence is “paramount”. But defence lawyer Rex Vines disagreed, asking the court to find that the offending was on the lower end of the scale. He pointed out that when the “bay” in question was constructed more than 50 years ago, it was built in accordance with the company’s safety standards at that time, and that since then Western Power had simply failed to update the design in line with the current standards. “What we have here is a failure to undertake the maintenance in a timely manner,” Mr Vines said, adding that work to remediate the “bay” in question had been scheduled for May 2022 — three months after the blaze. He also said that since the fire, Western Power had remediated all the remaining long “bays” in its vast network. “So as of this afternoon there are no other instances where this type of network configuration exists,” he said. Mr Vines also pointed out that Western Power had self-reported this offence, which Ms Cavallaro later pointed out a company was required to do, and that it had cooperated “fully” with the investigation of Building and Energy — the regulatory body at the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. He asked Mr Butcher to have regard for the size and extent of Western Power’s network, and the “risky business” it operated in. “(The company’s) operations are extensive and the number of assets it looks after across those areas are significant,” Mr Vines said. “Western Power undertakes that task because it is obliged to.” In fining the company $80,000, Mr Butcher criticised the fact Western Power had been aware of the need for the infrastructure to be updated for the past decade. “The amount of work that would have been required for Western Power to discharge its obligation … it would have taken two days of work to rectify this issue,” he said He said that such a failure had to be met with “the full force of the law”. Multiple victim impact statements were provided to the court, which revealed the extent the fire had on residents. Stephen Sheperd and Troy and Carly Smith said the blaze had taken a significant physical and emotional toll. “The helplessness of fighting that fire and losing their property and livestock they say is something that’s going to stick with them for a long time,” Mr Butcher said. The Narrogin-Wickepin blaze was one of four devastating bushfires on the weekend of February 5-7 that wreaked havoc across the Wheatbelt, with blazes in Denmark, Bridgetown, Corrigin and Wickepin all burning through more than 65,000ha. It was the first time WA had battled four level-three emergencies simultaneously, prompting a massive response from more than 1000 career and volunteer firefighters in 40-plus degree conditions. The fires killed more than 10,000 sheep, destroyed seven homes and completely razed paddocks and farm infrastructure.