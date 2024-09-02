Perth’s most notorious vegan Tash Peterson has had a change of heart about her aggressive activism in WA but vows to take it over east, saying she’s “willing to go to jail” for her cause. The surprise backdown from the 30-year-old came as she changed pleas to charges laid over her gruesome stunt at Belmont Tenderwest Meats butcher shop on December 23. She stormed the shop in the afternoon pre-Christmas rush, throwing red dye on the meat-filled display cabinet and onto the floor, shouting: “You have blood on your hands”. A video posted to social media on Christmas Eve shows Peterson wearing a shirt emblazoned with the slogan “END THIS HOLOCAUST” and a picture of a caged pig and piglets. A woman holding a TV playing images from a slaughterhouse follows behind her as she enters Belmont Forum - and the incident becomes a major kerfuffle. “Is your Christmas going to be a holocaust filled with the bodies of murder victims?” Peterson shouts at shoppers. “These are the victims of your Christmas meal,” she says, pointing at her shirt. Two employees try to make a citizen’s arrest of Peterson and her boyfriend Jack Higgs before the pair were evicted, with Peterson yelling her pro-vegan message all the while. And it was the dressing down she got for two even feistier incidents that prompted her “to re-evaluate” her targeting of private business owners, defence counsel Zoe Gilders told Perth Magistrates Court on Monday. Changing her client’s pleas from not guilty to guilty, Ms Gilders said she “certainly received a significant talking to” when she fronted Joondalup Courthouse earlier this year over protests at Fyre restaurant in Connolly in June and July last year. Ms Gilders said the incidents - which included Peterson and supporters being physically removed by owner John Mountain and staff after storming inside the venue - represented “an escalation in activities”. “There appears to be a change in her mindset,” the lawyer said. After being fined $1500 for disorderly behaviour in public and $500 for criminal damage, Peterson told The West Australian that she would be more “tactical” with her protests in WA, where she viewed the legal response as heavy handed. But the rest of Australia may have to brace for more of her trademark demonstrations, with Peterson promising to fire up again “in other States less draconian”. That’s despite the “never ending” legal battles that she’s fought since running onto Perth Stadium during WA’s first AFL women’s derby in 2020 taking “a huge toll”. “I’m willing to go to jail for my activism,” Peterson said. She said she was grateful to get massive attention to the issue of animal rights, claiming to have reached “tens of millions of people”. But she was surprised to be charged over the fake blood in Belmont, noting she’d done it before at a KFC and Louis Vuitton store, and questioned whether she was being treated more harshly. “If another activist did the same thing, they would have been charged but it feels quite personal,” she said. “I am a threat to these industries .. they know that I am exposing them.” Peterson said it was “quite astounding” that she had been banned from every Woolworths across the nation and removed from the luxury hotel Crown Towers hours after checking in recently. She claims security told her she had been permanently banned from the casino giant’s venues since September 2021, even though she hadn’t visited since 2011 when she was aged 18. “That was them seeing what I was doing outside their venues and making the decision to bar me,” Peterson said. Peterson was also ordered her to pay $100 in cleaning costs to the butcher shop owner. The court was told the mop-up was a 30-40 minute exercise. Peterson copped thousands of dollars in fines and was ordered to do 30 hours of community service over the Fyre offences.