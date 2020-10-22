Two feral animal hunters employed by a State Government-funded biosecurity group have been fined over animal cruelty charges after allowing six dogs to kill a feral pig.

One of the men also filmed the incident on his phone, but claimed it was for “training purposes”.

Andrew Gorton, 52, and Jason Littlefair, 48, were fined $2000 each in Manjimup Magistrates Court today after pleading guilty to the cruelty charges.

Mr Gorton and Mr Littlefair, who live in Boyup Brook and Mullalyup respectively, both work as part-time biosecurity officers for Blackwood Biosecurity Incorporated.

The group manages pest control between Boyup Brook and West Arthur, and is funded by the State Government and local government ratepayers.

The court heard the men and six tracking dogs were out tracking pigs earlier this year when they encountered a group of feral pigs.

Camera Icon Two feral animal hunters have been charged with animal cruelty. Credit: Supplied / Main Roads

After letting three of the six dogs out of the back of a ute to track the pigs, the men realised the group of pigs had split and some had run in a different direction.

Mr Gorton let the other three dogs out of the ute to track the breakaway group of pigs, and the two men followed the first group.

Lawyer Ross Williamson told the court the dogs were locating the pigs by tracking their scent and after finding the one pig, the men shot it.

He said the three dogs that located the first pig then “took off like rockets” towards the direction of the second group of pigs and the other three dogs.

Mr Williamson said by the time the men caught up, all six of the dogs were “on” one pig.

Camera Icon Jason Littlefair. Credit: Tristan Wheeler / Manjimup-Bridgetown Times

He said the men were unable to kill the pig quickly because trying to shoot it would have endangered the dogs.

Mr Williamson said Mr Gorton was “observing what the younger dogs were up to” when he recorded the incident he could learn what the dogs “did for training purposes”.

Mr Littlefair’s lawyer Paul Chapman said the footage showed Mr Littlefair tried to get the pig out, but it was too dangerous so he stopped.

Magistrate Andrew Matthews said the situation was disappointing, but said the two had received a lot of community support.

The two men were also fined $300 today after a WA Police raid of their homes earlier this month revealed they had failed to store firearms or ammunition safely.

Camera Icon Andrew Gorton. Credit: Michael O'Brien / The West Australian

Both men pleaded guilty to causing an animal unnecessary harm, and inadequate firearms storage facility for firearms.

WA Police investigated the alleged offences with help from RSPCA WA, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, South West police and the Rural Crime Squad, before raiding the men’s houses on October 7.

Blackwood Biosecurity Incorporated is one of 14 recognised biosecurity groups in WA.

The groups are set up local community members and designed to assist landholders in their area with controlling pests including rabbits and foxes, as well as weeds.

Their activities are funded through Declared Pest Rates, paid by ratepayers within the designated area, which are then matched by the State Government.

This year, ratepayers in Blackwood Biosecurity Incorporated area were charged $50 for farming properties and $40 for those in town — with those farming across multiple properties having to pay the fee for each of them, adding up to hundreds for some.

Blackwood Biosecurity Incorporated received $243,380 from the State Government this year part of the arrangement.