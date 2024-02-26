Geraldton detectives are investigating after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound in Eneabba overnight. Police say a 40-year-old man suffered a gun shot wound to one of his arms after an altercation in the small town, 270km north of Perth, while another man has been taken into custody. “About 11.20pm last night, Monday 26 February 2024, St John WA notified WA police force they were responding to an incident in Eneabba in which a man had been shot,” a police spokesman said. “Police, including specialist officers from Geraldton, and St John WA personnel responded to the incident.” A St John WA spokeswoman said paramedics received a triple-0 call from a member of the public at 11.18pm before they located the 40-year-old man with multiple injuries inside a car on Brand Highway. The injuries included a gunshot wound to one of his arms. He was taken to Jurien Bay Health Centre by ambulance before being flown to Perth by the Royal Flying Doctor Service on Tuesday morning. St John said the man arrived at Royal Perth Hospital just before 11am, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening. A 45-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was located at an Eneabba residence and has since been taken into custody. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online. Information can be provided anonymously.