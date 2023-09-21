A body has been recovered from the ruins of an horrific house fire as neighbours pay their respects to the home’s owners. Firefighters rushed to a raging fire at a property on House Street in Gnowangerup after getting a triple-0 calls about 3.07am on Thursday. The home was engulfed in flames and it took firefighters more than an hour to bring the ferocious blaze under control. Devastatingly, Allan Fuller and his partner Sandra were unaccounted for before detectives pulled a body from the home on Thursday night. On Friday, police confirmed a second person was still missing as they continued to scour the rubble. The beloved country town couple are well known in the community for their altruism. Rebecca, who used to live across the street from the couple, said that although Mr Fuller was frail, he would always help people out in any way he could. “Everyone knew them they always helped people . . . they tried to help everyone,” she said. “If you needed a lift somewhere they would take you either for free or for fuel. “If they had something and you needed it, they would lend it to you. “I remember my car died about 30 minutes from Gnowangerup and I asked them to take me home. “They helped get it going and they didn’t give a second thought about coming.” Rebecca said the couple were also inseparable. “And Sandy never stayed away from Allan . . . Allan looked after her, she loved him so much,” she said. Others have taken to social media to express their grief following the tragedy. One wrote: “RIP beautiful old souls.” Another said: “Such a sad loss for the community.” Acting Great Southern Supt Paul McMurtie said arson squad investigators would investigate the cause of the fire. The area has been taped off and House Street is closed to the public, along with the nearby intersection of Aylmore Street.