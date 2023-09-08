Homicide squad detectives and forensic officers remain at the grain silo business where a gunman killed a colleague, sparking a dangerous manhunt before a siege ended in him turning the gun on himself. Moylan Grain Silos — where Terry Czernowski was shot dead by 25-year-old Lachlan Bowles on Thursday — was an eerie scene on Friday, just over 24 hours after the tragedy occurred. Police tape is wrapped around the perimeter of the business, and forensics scour the scene. Officers spent time examining what appeared to be a bullet hole left in demountable building. It comes as Kellerberrin police offered their “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of both Mr Czernowski and Bowles. “Kellerberrin Police wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Terry Czernowski and Lachlan Bowles after the tragic set of circumstances that took place in Kellerberrin yesterday. Our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time,” a social media post said. Businesses in the small Wheatbelt town have reopened on Friday morning following the terrifying lockdown on Thursday. Residents could be heard discussing the event on the street. Kellerberrin chief executive Raymond Griffiths on Friday morning said it was hard to comprehend someone he knew for so long being involved in such an incident. He described Mr Czernowski as a “devoted family man” who had lived in Kellerberrin for a long time. “We feel for his family,” he said. “He loved his daughter, that’s what he lived for, his family.” Mr Griffiths noted that it would be a tough time for the shire — a community of about 1200 people — as most people knew both the families of both men. “It’s a tight-knit community … everyone knows everyone,” he said. “We have to make sure we look after both families.” Mr Griffiths said he had been in contact with local MP Mia Davies and CBH to put in place counselling services. After shooting Mr Czernowski dead at his workplace, about 8.40am on Thursday, Bowles fled the scene in a car before abandoning it and setting off on foot. The area was plunged into lockdown before police tracked him down, sparking an hours-long siege. He was wearing camouflage and it is understood he had a swastika wrapped around his arm and was waving a Nazi flag as police tried to negotiate with him to end the situation peacefully in a paddock about 20km north of Kellerberrin. Bowles took his own life with the gun. Lifeline: 13 11 14